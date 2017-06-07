Theresa May does not understand business world, says David Cameron's former policy chief

Theresa May has a "major weakness" because she does not understand the business world, a former head of Number 10's policy unit said.

Baroness Cavendish, David Cameron's former policy chief, said the prime minister "needs to get an awful lot more sophisticated about giving business confidence."

"I think she has a major weakness, which is she's not very interested in business and she doesn't understand business terribly well, I suspect," she told BBC2's Newsnight. "And I think neither does her inner circle.

"This, as we head into Brexit, is going to be a major issue that she needs to get an awful lot more sophisticated about giving business confidence."

Other former colleagues suggested Mrs May was not good at forging alliances.

Former cabinet minister Sir Eric Pickles said: "If she was to fail then it might be sometimes the ability to build a coalition inside the parties that support her."

Tory peer Baroness Jenkin said if Mrs May had a weakness "perhaps it would be about not listening to a wide variety of voices".

She also suggested the Prime Minister did not have a "brilliant" mind but was "organised".

"She is not obviously brilliant but she has a good enough mind to have got to Oxford at a time when it wasn't very easy. But she has an organised mind and she has a capable mind.

"I don't think it's a brilliant mind, but does that matter?"

University friend Pat Frankland cited her "rigidity" and told the programme about the Prime Minister's time at Oxford University, where she met her future husband Philip.

UK General Election 2017







23 show all UK General Election 2017











































1/23 9 May 2017 Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn greets a supporter campaigning in Manchester, north west England EPA

2/23 9 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate Tessa Munt on board a hovercraft during a visit to the Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB), a charity that operates two life-saving rescue hovercrafts and an inshore rescue boat, at Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset Yui Mok/PA Wire

3/23 9 May 2017 Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson visits the Shortbread House of Edinburgh's factory on the election campaign trail John Linton/PA Wire

4/23 10 May 2017 SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon has selfies taken during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

5/23 10 May 2017 SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon with eleven month old Isla Corbett during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

6/23 10 May 2017 Leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron takes part in a gardening lesson as he visits Lewannick Primary School near Launceston in Cornwall, England Getty Images

7/23 16 May 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham, United Kingdom Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

8/23 16 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn pledged to 'resign' the two-child limit on tax credits Danny Lawson/PA Wire

9/23 16 May 2017 Supporters ahead of Jeremy Corbyn's appearance at the launch in Bradford of the Labour Party manifesto for the General Election Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

10/23 16 May 2017 Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron meets engineering students during a visit to Bath College in Somerset Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

11/23 16 May 2017 Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron at work onboard the party battlebus following a general election campaign visit to Bath in Somerset Gareth Fuller/PA

12/23 17 May 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond attend a Conservative Party Press Conference at One Canada Square Jack Taylor/Getty Images

13/23 17 May 2017 Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attend an election campaign event in Canary Wharf Getty

14/23 19 May 2017 First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has a shot on a bike during a visit to Moffat on the General Election campaign trail Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

15/23 19 May 2017 First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon sits in the driving seat of a Midge car during a visit to Moffat on the General Election campaign trail Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

16/23 19 May 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he speaks in Peterborough Getty Images

17/23 19 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the launch of the Scottish manifesto by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson in Edinburgh Getty Images

18/23 22 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron poses for a selfie taken by carer April Preston during a General Election campaign visit to the Barlow Medical Centre, in Didsbury, Manchester Yui Mok/PA

19/23 22 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate John Leech meet carer April Preston, who is in receipt of the Carer's Allowance, during a General Election campaign visit to the Barlow Medical Centre, in Didsbury, Manchester Yui Mok/PA Wire

20/23 22 May 2017 Conservative party leader Theresa May during the Welsh Conservative manifesto launch at Gresford Memorial Hall, Gresford, Wrexham Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

21/23 22 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Wrexham, Wales Reuters

22/23 22 May 2017 Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Labour's former deputy Prime Minister, John Prescott, exit the party's general election campaign 'battle' bus as they arrive at an event in Kingston upon Hull, northern England Getty Images

23/23 22 May 2017 Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn walks with supporters between venues, before speaking again at another general election campaign event in Kingston upon Hull, northern England Getty Images

Ms Frankland said: "She had a string of boyfriends... they seemed to be more on trial than most things. And they'd come into dinner.

"She sometimes seemed to have them overlapping because we get kicked under the table if we started talking about the wrong film and if it's one she's seen with another boyfriend she didn't want to see it again when we were unfortunate enough to inspire the new boyfriend with it.

"Once Philip came on the scene, that was it the others all disappeared."

She said the future PM's political ambitions were clear even while they were students: "She was very interested in politics even then she wanted to be an MP and she seems not remember it but I'm sure she told us she wanted to be prime minister."

Mrs May was "quite irritated" that Margaret Thatcher became the first woman prime minister, leaving her "pipped to the post".