Theresa May to sit through EU national anthem at G20 dinner

Theresa May’s German hosts at the G20 are to play the EU’s official anthem at the end of the world leaders’ official dinner – creating a potentially awkward moment for the PM.

Surrounded by EU and other world leaders – including Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, Council president Donald Tusk, and Angela Merkel – Ms May will sit through Ode de Joy, the signature tune of European unity.

When asked about the fact the anthem would be performed in front of Ms May, her spokesperson said: “It's a very famous and well-loved piece of music.”

Senior UK government officials told the press that the summit’s organisers plan to play Ludwig van Beethoven’s ninth symphony at a concert for leaders and their spouses after dinner on Saturday.

The symphony’s final movement, usually set to words by German poet Friedrich Schiller, has been adopted as the Anthem of the Europe since 1972.

The Prime Minister is starting Brexit negotiations on the back foot after unexpectedly losing her majority at the 8 June general election last month.

At the summit she will meet with the leaders of other G20 nations, which include EU countries such as France, Germany, and Italy.

She is expected to discuss the situation in North Korea, which has just tested a new missile, as well as push for action on terrorist funding, migration, modern slavery, and the global economy.