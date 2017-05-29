A song accusing Theresa May of being a “liar” has reached tenth place in the download charts but radio stations have refused to play it.

The Big Top 40 show on Capital FM and Heart opted not to play the song, which is performed and produced by Captain Ska.

During the chart show, hosted by Marvin Humes and Kat Shoob, it was announced the song was in the tenth spot before the song in ninth position started to play.

The track features a range of Ms May’s speeches and interviews and attacks the Prime Minister’s record in office.

The lyrics of the song include “she’s a Liar, Liar…you can’t trust her, no no no no” and "when there's nurses going hungry and schools in decline I don't recognise this broken country of mine”.

Jake, a band member and songwriter from Captain Ska, said the song was written to “expose the horrific effects Tory policy has on ordinary people”.

“This can only be seen as an attempt by the media owners to undermine public opinion. Thousands of people have downloaded this track and we demand that it is aired as any other song would be," he said.

The song is being promoted by the People’s Assembly Against Austerity, who are asking people to complain about the track not being played on radio.

All proceeds from the song between 26 May and 8 June will be split between food banks around the UK and The People's Assembly Against Austerity.

The Independent has contacted Big Top 40 for a comment but at the time of publication none was provided.