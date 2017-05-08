Theresa May says she needs a mandate as big as Macron's to negotiate Brexit properly

Theresa May has asked voters to give her an electoral mandate as big as French president-elect Emmanuel Macron's, in order to make it easier for her to negotiate Brexit.

The Prime Minister said on Monday morning that she needed an "equally strong mandate" to give her an "equally strong negotiating position".

“Yesterday a new French president was elected. He was elected with a strong mandate which he can take as as strong position into the negotiations," she said at an event in Harrow.

"The UK we need to ensue we have an equally strong mandate and an equally strong negotiating position.”

Ms May added that “every vote for me and my team will strengthen my hand in those Brexit negotiations”.

Mr Macron has said he will be "pretty tough" in Brexit negotiations and that his goal will be "to preserve the rest of the European Union and not to convey the message that you can decide to leave without any consequences".

In his election manifesto he also described Brexit as a "crime" that would deliver Britain to "servitude".

He beat far-right politician Marine Le Pen by 66.10 per cent o the vote to 33.90 per cent in a run-off this weekend.

More follows...