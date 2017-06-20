The Metropolitan Police will not have to find cuts worth hundreds of millions of pounds over the next three years, the Home Office has announced, following calls for the force’s budget to be protected in the wake of two terror attacks.

The announcement signals an apparent climbdown by the Government after the Met earlier said it was faced with making £400m in cuts to meet a budget shortfall by the end of the decade.

That comes on top of £600m worth of cuts that have already been implemented.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, urged the Prime Minister to reverse cuts to policing during a visit to the scene of the terror attack in Finsbury Park on Monday.

"My message to the Government is, the plans you have to make the further cuts of £400 million: don’t do it," he said.

Cressida Dick, the Met Commissioner, also voiced concerns, telling the BBC her officers “need the resources to do the job”, while her predecessor Lord Blair sounded a similar warning.

Alarm at the projected cuts prompted the Home Office to rush out a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson said: “The Government is not reducing the Metropolitan Police’s budget by £400m.

"Police spending was protected in the 2015 Spending Review, and the Met has had a broadly flat cash budget since then including precept - in line with every other force in the country.”

The total number of police officers, PCSOs and other police staff in the Met has dropped from a high of 55,322 in March 2010 to 43,607 in April this year.

Commissioner Dick revealed she was in talks with the Government over cuts the force was expecting to make, which come at a particularly busy time for officers in the capital who are dealing with three terror attacks in as many months as well as the fire at Grenfell Tower.

"We're stretched and I'm talking with the mayor and the government about the resources that we need," the country's most senior police officer said.

She added: "We undoubtedly need a very capable police service in the future for all the reasons people can see.”

A third senior figure with detailed knowledge of policing in the capital, Former Met Police Commissioner Lord Blair, also warned about prospective budget cuts.

"Looking at what is happening, the idea of continually cutting the police services budget seem just an absurdity at this point," he said.

"I think the crucial point now is to understand that the cuts being considered, certainly for the Met, need reconsideration.

Finsbury Park attack







14 show all Finsbury Park attack

























1/14 Police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park, killing one person and injuring eight Reuters

2/14 The incident is being treated as a potential terror attack Reuters

3/14 A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Reuters

4/14 Police cordon off a street in Finsbury Park AFP/Getty Images

5/14 A man prays in the street after the attack Reuters

6/14 Men gather and pray together in the street in the aftermath of the attack AFP/Getty

7/14 Reuters

8/14 PA

9/14 Onlookers gather near a police cordon EPA

10/14 Forensic investigators arrive at the scene PA

11/14 A forensic tent stands next to a van PA

12/14 A police officer talks with residents AFP/Getty Images

13/14 Onlookers watch proceedings at the security cordon AFP/Getty

14/14 Local residents react at the scene AFP/Getty Images

"As far as I understand it they're supposed to lose a further £400m by 2021, on top of £600m in the last few years.

"That means that the Met must be a quarter less in size than when I left."

But the Home Office insisted funding remained "stable" and that no police force is seeing a reduction in their funding compared with 2015/16.

A spokesperson added: "We expect the Met, along with all other forces, to manage their costs within their broadly flat cash budgets by improving efficiency and productivity."

Last month, in the immediate aftermath of the Manchester Arena bombing, the chair of the Police Federation, Steve White, said police “simply do not have the resources” to manage a heightened national level of alertness without help from the army.