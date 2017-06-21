Theresa May’s director of policy involved in drawing up the Conservative election manifesto has left his post, leaving Ms May without another of her key aides.

Ms May had brought John Godfrey in as head of the influential policy unit in July 2016, but Downing Street sources confirmed to The Independent that he has gone.

It comes amid the fallout of the botched election campaign with the Prime Minister already having lost her two chiefs of staff, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill in an exodus of her top team.

Sources close to Number 10 have said that despite cabinet ministers demanding Ms May cut her aides loose, the Prime Minister has stayed in communication with Ms Hill.

Mr Godfrey’s departure after less than a year, follows that of his deputy Will Tanner who left his position last week.

It further underlines the instability in the Prime Minister's inner circle following her decision to take the country to the polls.

Mr Godfrey joined the policy unit from Legal & General, where he was corporate affairs director from January 2012, before that he worked at Lehman Brothers and prior to entering the City was at the Home Office.

When Ms May first announced her election, her director of communications Kate Perrior and spokeswoman Lizzie Loudon also announced their departures amid claims of a bust-up in Downing Street.

Ms Perrior has since contributed to scathing articles about the handling of the campaign, Ms May's chiefs of staff and in particular the U-turn over social care which has been blamed on Mr Timothy.

After the disastrous election result, ministers whose support Ms May needed demanded the Prime Minister get rid of her aides Mr Hill and Mr Timothy, who they blamed for mistakes and creating a toxic atmosphere.

While Mr Timothy is said to have been shut out since the result, insiders say the Prime Minister still takes advice from Ms Hill.