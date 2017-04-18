Theresa May decided to call for a snap election while walking in Wales just before Easter, it has emerged.

The Prime Minister announced this morning her intention to hold a general election on 8 June – after repeatedly saying it was not something she would consider.

Ms May said she was on holiday with her husband Philip when she changed her mind, according to journalist Robert Peston.

On 20 March, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "It isn't going to happen. There is not going to be a general election".

And in October, Ms May told The Sunday Times: "I think it's right that the next general election is in 2020. This isn't about political games, it's about what is right for the country".

For the election to go ahead, the Prime Minister must win a two-thirds majority in a Parliament vote tomorrow. Labour and the Liberal Democrats have both given their support to the election.

A poll for The Independent found the Conservatives are currently 21 points ahead of Labour, giving the party its greatest lead while in government since 1983.

Ms May is a regular visitor to Snowdonia, according to Downing Street, and has gone on walking holidays in the past to the Swiss Alps.

On her break last week, officials continued to brief her on matters of importance such as heightened tensions in Syria.

