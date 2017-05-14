Theresa May launches Labour election land grab with raft of new policies for workers

Theresa May is set to make her most audacious bid for Labour voters yet ahead of the general election with plans to ensure workers’ rights are maintained after Brexit and a raft of new provisions for workers.
In her biggest raid into Labour’s territory, the Prime Minister will announce the Conservative manifesto will include a wide range of social policies such as the right to request leave for training, the right to child bereavement leave, up to 52 weeks off for workers who are caring for family members, and possible criminal charges for bosses that break pensions rules.
On a visit to a training facility in the south of England on Monday, Ms May will say the manifesto – due to be published this week – will include “the greatest expansion in workers’ rights by any Conservative government in history”.
She will add: “I said I would use Brexit to extend the protections and rights that workers enjoy, and our manifesto will deliver exactly that.
“By working with business, reducing taxes and dealing with the deficit we have already delivered steady improvements to the economic prospects of working people. Now is the time to lock in that economic growth and ensure the proceeds are spread to everyone in our country.
“There is only one leader at this election who will put rights and opportunities for ordinary working families first. The choice next month is clear: economic stability and a better deal for workers under my Conservative team, or chaos under Jeremy Corbyn, whose nonsensical policies would trash the economy and destroy jobs.”
The manifesto will include the continuation of all workers’ rights currently guaranteed under European Union law, as set out in the Prime Minister’s Article 50 letter to the bloc at the end of March. It comes after Frances O’Grady, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, which represents millions of workers in Britain, urged Ms May to give a clear commitment to match EU social protections after Brexit.
Ms May’s administration will hand new powers to the pensions regulator and give the regulator “an automatic power to inspect a takeover could have on the impact on the sustainability of a pension fund, with fines and possible criminal charges against those who break the rules”.
The 2017 Conservative manifesto will also include new protections for workers in the so-called “gig economy”, following a review in modern employment practices due to be published this summer by Matthew Taylor, the former head of Tony Blair’s policy unit. There will be a commitment to increase the the National Living Wage in line with median earnings for the whole of the next Parliament.
But absent from the Prime Minister’s bold workplace reforms is any mention of tackling excessive executive pay, something the Prime Minister pledged to address as she took office in July 2016. Labour has gone further in this area, pledging to introduce a pay ratio for firms with Government contracts, preventing executives from earning more than 20 times the wage of their lowest paid employee.
The Conservative manifesto will also pledge to increase representation for workers on company boards, to “strengthen the voice of employees in boardrooms”. The party’s plan will ensure that listed companies create stakeholder advisory panels and “designate an existing non-executive director as the employee representative, or directly appoint a worker representative to the board”. But in a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) earlier this year, Ms May said her Government would not force companies to do so, leading many to believe her original promise had been watered down.
Speaking to business leaders in November, she added: “First, while it is important that the voices of workers and consumers should be represented, I can categorically tell you this is not about mandating works councils, or the direct appointment of workers or trade union representatives on boards.”
Other policies in the manifesto aimed at bolstering workers’ rights will include a statutory right to child bereavement leave, for those “who suffer the tragedy of loosing a child”. The Government will consult on the exact level of bereavement leave. “At the moment, many companies provide informal leave, but we will act to give employees a legal right to bereavement leave when they experience this tragedy,” the manifesto will add.
A new Conservative government would also introduce the right to request unpaid leave for training purposes and a legal right to care for family members who require full-time support, for between 13 and 52 weeks.
Ms May will add that, if she wins the election in four weeks’ time, she will introduce reforms to the Equality Act to extend protections from discrimination for those suffering “fluctuating or intermittent” mental ill health.
UK General Election 2017
UK General Election 2017
-
1/54 18 April 2017
Media gather in Downing Street, London, ahead of a statement by Prime Minister Theresa May
PA wire
-
2/54 18 April 2017
Theresa May exits 10 Downing Street to announce snap election
EPA
-
3/54 18 April 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early general election
Getty Images
-
4/54 18 April 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May walks back into 10 Downing Street after making a statement to the nation
Getty Images
-
5/54 18 April 2017
Broadcast journalists set up on the green outside the Houses of Parliament after the prime minister announced that she will seek an early general election
Getty
-
6/54 18 April 2017
A newspaper stand shows a copy of today's Evening Standard, with the front page story relating to British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a snap general election on June 8
Getty Images
-
7/54 18 April 2017
Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to carers during a visit to Birmingham Carers Hub to launch Labour's proposed Carer's Allowance increase
Getty Images
-
8/54 19 April 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in Walmsley Parish Hall, Bolton, as she asked voters for the mandate to lead post-Brexit Britain ahead of the looming election campaign
PA wire
-
9/54 19 April 2017
Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon walks with deputy leader and member of parliament Angus Robertson during a media facility outside the Houses of Parliament
Getty Images
-
10/54 19 April 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech to Conservative Party members to launch their election campaign in Walmsley Parish Hall in Bolton, England
Getty Images
-
11/54 20 April 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north Londo
PA wire
-
12/54 21 April 2017
Prime Minster Theresa May gives a short speech and at GSK in Maidenhead, England
Getty Images
-
13/54 21 April 2017
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reads with children as he visits Brentry Children Centre in Bristol, during Labour's election campaign
PA
-
14/54 24 April 2017
A tactical voting website in support of Labour. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8
Getty Images
-
15/54 24 April 2017
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the STUC conference in Aviemore.
PA
-
16/54 24 April 2017
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London
PA wire
-
17/54 24 April 2017
The Liberal Democrat party website is displayed on a laptop computer. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8
Getty Images
-
18/54 24 April 2017
Party workers clear a hall following Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron's address to supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London
PA wire
-
19/54 24 April 2017
The Conservative party website is displayed on a laptop computer in Bristol, England. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8
Getty Images
-
20/54 25 April 2017
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech outlining Labour's approach to Brexit
PA wire
-
21/54 25 April 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales
PA wire
-
22/54 29 April 2017
UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall knocks on the door of a resident during a visit to Hartlepool
Getty Images
-
23/54 29 April 2017
UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall leaves a pub after meeting with television media in Hartlepool
Getty
-
24/54 29 April 2017
A UK Independence Party supporter (L) scuffles with a pro-europe supporter ahead of a visit by UKIP leader Paul Nuttall to Hartlepool
Getty Images
-
25/54 29 April 2017
Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally in Banchory, Scotland
Getty
-
26/54 29 April 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally on April 29, 2017 in Banchory, Scotland
Getty Images
-
27/54 29 April 2017
Jeremy Corbyn delivers a campaign speech on leadership in London
Getty Images
-
28/54 29 April 2017
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign rally in East London
Reuters
-
29/54 30 April 2017
Jeremy Corbyn speaks to supporters as he arrives for a conference for head teachers in Telford
Getty
-
30/54 2 May 2017
Green MEP Molly Scott Cato speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy watched by Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas and Green London Assembly member Siân Rebecca Berry at the Space Studio in London
Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
-
31/54 2 May 2017
Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy at the Space Studio in London
Stefan Rousseau/PA
-
32/54 2 May 2017
Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Siân Rebecca Berry, London Assembly Green Party member and the Bristol West candidate, Molly Scott Cato make an announcement of the party's new Brexit policy in London
EPA
-
33/54 2 May 2017
Scottish Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson gave a speech at the G&V Royal Mile Hotel in Edinburgh ahead of the local government election
PA
-
34/54 2 May 2017
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate, while on the election campaign trail
Richard Vernalls/PA Wire
-
35/54 2 May 2017
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall eats grapes during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate
PA Wire
-
36/54 2 May 2017
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton
Reuters
-
37/54 2 May 2017
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton
Reuters
-
38/54 2 May 2017
A view of the Liberal Democrat battle bus during a general election campaign visit to Lewes in East Sussex
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
-
39/54 2 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England
Getty Images
-
40/54 2 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England. The Prime Minister is campaigning in South-West England, a former Liberal Democrat stronghold, as she urges West Country voters to stick with her party ahead of the polls on June 8
Getty Images
-
41/54 2 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall
Reuters
-
42/54 2 May 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May having some chips while on a walkabout during a election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall
Dylan Martinez/PA Wire
-
43/54 8 May 2017
Britain's opposition Labour party Leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he meets with nursing students at the University of Worcester's Sheila Scott building in Worcester
Getty Images
-
44/54 8 May 2017
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth
Getty Images
-
45/54 8 May 2017
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth
Getty Images
-
46/54 8 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the Dhamecha Lohana Centre in north west London
AP
-
47/54 8 May 2017
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall at a policy launch event in Gt George Street, London
PA wire
-
48/54 8 May 2017
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party campaigns outside Leamington Spa Town Hall
Reuters
-
49/54 9 May 2017
Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn greets a supporter campaigning in Manchester, north west England
EPA
-
50/54 9 May 2017
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate Tessa Munt on board a hovercraft during a visit to the Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB), a charity that operates two life-saving rescue hovercrafts and an inshore rescue boat, at Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset
Yui Mok/PA Wire
-
51/54 9 May 2017
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson visits the Shortbread House of Edinburgh's factory on the election campaign trail
John Linton/PA Wire
-
52/54 10 May 2017
SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon has selfies taken during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
-
53/54 10 May 2017
SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon with eleven month old Isla Corbett during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
-
54/54 10 May 2017
Leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron takes part in a gardening lesson as he visits Lewannick Primary School near Launceston in Cornwall, England
Getty Images
Labour’s manifesto, which was leaked to journalists last week, however, does go further. The party plans to introduce four new public holidays, ban unpaid internships, abolish tribunal fees so that people “can have access to justice”, and repeal the Trade Union Act. If elected, Mr Corbyn’s party will also double paternity leave to four weeks from two and the complete ban of zero hours contracts in Britain.
Responding to the announcement, Andrew Gwynne, Labour's campaign and elections chief, said Ms May is taking working people for "fools".
He added: “Theresa May and her Tory Government have failed to stand up for workers; with hundreds of thousands not being paid the money owed to them, thousands unable to get their case against their employer heard and hundreds of complaints of employment agency malpractice going un-investigated. The Tories have spent the last seven years prioritising the few, opposing Labour's proposals to give workers more rights and overseeing wage stagnation which has left people worse off."
- More about:
- Theresa May
- Workers Rights
- General Election 2017