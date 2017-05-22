A local food shop in North Wales was reportedly told not to sell eggs or flour to people ahead of a visit by Theresa May.

A pensioner, who had heard while out shopping that Mrs May was in Wrexham, claimed to the Associated Press the local store had been told not to sell the items over fears they could be used by protesters.

Mrs May visited Wrexham to launch the Tory Welsh manifesto at Gresford Trust Memorial Hall.

She was accused of being “weak and wobbly” by journalists during the launch following her dramatic U-turn on the Conservatives’ controversial social care policy earlier in the day.

The Prime Minister insisted “nothing had changed” and denied U-turning on the plans, which have been dubbed a “dementia tax” by opponents.

A 25-year-old man protesting against the proposed repeal of the fox hunting ban and fracking was arrested outside the venue as Mrs May arrived for the launch. He was seen playing a bugle and shouting, “Save our wildlife, kill May,” and, “this is the fascist state that we are living in under Theresa May”.

A video of the incident showed the man, who gave his name as Connor to the Press Association, being pulled down the street by police. He said he had done “nothing wrong” and was later released without charge.

Protester arrested for shouting 'Kill May' at the Prime Minister

Around 50 “onlookers and protesters” gathered outside the building for the manifesto launch, police said.

“In the main they were well behaved, however, one particular person, despite a number of warnings, was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace,” Superintendent Nick Evans said.

“The man was arrested due to his behaviour and conveyed to a local police station. He has since been released without charge.

“Our policing operation today was proportionate and necessary,” he added.