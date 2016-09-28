Labour deputy leader Tom Watson has mocked Jeremy Corbyn’s call for unity after being heckled by a woman in the crowd.

Speaking at the conference in Liverpool, the MP urged the party to stop trashing its own legacy in government but was interrupted by a persistent heckler shouting “Chilcot”.

Midway through his speech, Mr Watson broke off and turned to Mr Corbyn to say “Jeremy, I don’t think she got the unity memo” to a roar of laughter and a standing ovation.

Mr Corbyn, who did not laugh at his deputy’s joke, had previously called for unity in his victory speech after winning Saturday’s leadership contest.

He promised to try to build a new relationship with the MPs, whose vote of no confidence forced the second leadership contest in a year.

He said: "We owe it to the millions of people Labour exists to represent to end the sniping and personal attacks, and work together for all those who depend on the election of a Labour government.

“Anything else would be destructive self-indulgence.”

Labour leadership contest: Jeremy Corbyn vs Owen Smith







8 show all Labour leadership contest: Jeremy Corbyn vs Owen Smith













1/8 Jeremy Corbyn and Owen Smith clash at a leadership hustings in Gateshead, where Mr Smith was scarcely able to answer a question without being booed by Mr Corbyn’s supporters PA

2/8 “Jeremy himself admitted he was seven out of 10 in terms of his faith in the European Union. He said it,” said Mr Smith during his second live debate with Jeremy Corbyn Getty

3/8 Ballot papers are currently due to be sent out on 22 August and returned a month later, with the result being announced at a special Labour conference on 24 September Getty

4/8 Jeremy Corbyn supporters cheer and wave placards as the Labour Leader addresses thousands of supporters in in Liverpool, England Getty

5/8 Labour Party leadership candidate Owen Smith poses for a picture with supporters during a picnic for young members in London Fields, Hackney in London Getty

6/8 The Labour leader has a spring in his step at a leadership rally in Sunderland Screenshot

7/8 Labour leadership contender Owen Smith delivers a speech at the Open University in Milton Keynes, where he promised to reverse Conservative cuts set to leave millions of low paid workers thousands of pounds a year worse off PA

8/8 Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has urged Owen Smith to distance himself from those saying they want to split the Labour party Getty

Relations between the leadership and the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) have been fraught since the bid to oust Mr Corbyn in June.

Labour MPs claim that Mr Corbyn’s perceived lacklustre performance during the campaign was the reason so many of the party’s supporters opted for Brexit.

Following the unsuccessful coup, there have been rumours that Mr Watson could be ousted by Mr Corbyn’s supporters but the deputy leader - who is also directly elected by the membership - said there was no appetite for another bruising internal party election.

Earlier this month it emerged that Mr Watson was supposedly on a “hit list” of MPs accused of abusing party colleagues, leaked by Mr Corbyn’s campaign team.

But Mr Watson said both Mr Corbyn and shadow Chancellor John McDonnell had assured him that the reports were not accurate.

He said: “When you have these internal elections, you get a lot of hotheads on the campaign team and they can generate a lot of negative headlines in newspapers.

“As far as I know, Jeremy does not want to plunge the Labour party into another summer of misery when it comes to naval gazing and having an internal election.”