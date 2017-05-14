A Tory councillor has been suspended after posting an offensive tweet about Irish people and gypsies during the Eurovision Song Contest.

Nick Harrington, from Warwick District Council, took to social media after none of the Irish judges appeared to vote for the British song to win.

Although Mr Harrington’s account has now been deleted, the tweet was screengrabbed and shared widely across the social media site.

“#Eurovision2017. Thanks Ireland. You can keep your f****** gypsies,” Mr Harrington said in the tweet.

Councillor Andrew Mobbs, leader of Warwick District Council, said the comments were “completely unacceptable”.

“I have had a number of people contact me by telephone and e mail this morning with concerns and I have suspended councillor Harrington from the Conservative group on Warwick District Council for six months. There will be in investigation,” Mr Mobbs told the Coventry Telegraph.

Oh look, he deleted it. Here's the screenshot. pic.twitter.com/rtqJqZXQUY — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) May 14, 2017

Warwick District Council has "apologised unreservedly" for the outburst from Mr Harrington, the Daily Mail reported.

A Conservative spokesperson said: "Mr Harrington has been suspended by the party pending an investigation."

The Irish jury did not award Lucie Jones, the UK's entry to the contest, any points, but televoters awarded her four points, according to Eurovision World.

The UK came in 15th place with 111 points in total – 99 from the jury and 12 from televoting.