  1. News
  2. UK
  3. UK Politics

Five anti-Trident protesters found guilty after blockading nuclear bomb factory

The group argued they were putting their religious beliefs into action blockading the AWE Burghfield

Click to follow
Indy Politics
trident-protest.jpg
Anti-nuclear weapons protesters (FILE) Getty Images

Five anti-Trident protesters have been found guilty of blockading a nuclear weapons manufacturing facility – days after new concerns were raised about the safety of Britain’s Trident nuclear missiles.

The protesters, who barred the entrance to Burghfield Atomic Weapons Establishment in Berkshire in June of last year, were from the Christian group Put Down the Sword / Trident Ploughshares. 

Trident mounted nuclear warheads are assembled at Burghfield, which has been the site of repeated demonstrations for a number of years. The MoD said work on the missile system was disrupted by the protests.

  • Read more

Theresa May refuses to admit four times about Trident 'cover-up'

The judgment at Reading Magistrates Court came the same week as the Ministry of Defence acknowledged that a rogue unarmed Trident missile was accidentally fired towards the United States by a British nuclear submarine.

Theresa May was accused of covering up the malfunction of the multi-billion pound system, which happened shortly before the House of Commons were asked to vote through a renewal of the programme.

The activists’ defence team argued that they were acting in accordance with their religious beliefs, which they said were protected by the Human Rights Act.

However district judge Khan said that he did not agree that “that the actions of the defendants were a manifestation of a religious belief” and in any case that “these rights have to yield to the primary right of passing and re-passing the highway” outside the base.

Read more

He suggested they could have joined a non-disruptive prayer vigil outside the base instead of blockading its entrance.

The five defendants were Nina Carter-Brown, 33; Nick Cooper, 34; Angela Ditchfield, 38; Joanna Frew, 37; and Alison Parker, 33. They were represented by lawyers from Matrix Chambers and 6KBW.

They were found guilty of wilful obstruction of the highway and were all sentenced to a conditional discharge of six months with costs of £100 and a surcharge of £20.

A joint statement from the defendants said: “We stand by what we said in court: Trident is an illegal and immoral waste of money, a crime against humanity and God. 

UK news in pictures

UK news in pictures

  • 1/27 26 January 2017

    British astronaut Tim Peake stands by his Russian built Soyuz TMA-19M return capsule at the Science Museum as it is show to the media in London

    AP

  • 2/27 26 January 2017

    British astronaut Tim Peake poses with the Soyuz TMA-19M descent module which he used to return from the International Space Station, as it is unveiled at the Science Museum in London, England

    Getty Images

  • 3/27 26 January 2017

    UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd enters for the Informal Meeting of EU Interior Ministers at the Grandmaster's Palace in Valletta, Malta. It is the first Informal Meeting of Home Affairs Ministers since Malta took over the EU Presidency

    EPA

  • 4/27 25 January 2017

    Johanna Konta of Britain leaves the court after being defeated by Serena Williams of the USA, after their Women's Singles quarterfinal match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

    EPA

  • 5/27 22 January 2017

    The Shard building is lit through a misty sunrise from Primrose Hill in London, as some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters

    PA wire

  • 6/27 22 January 2017

    A frosty sunrise over Primrose Hill in London, as some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters

    PA wire

  • 7/27 22 January 2017

    Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing his Men's singles fourth round match against Germany's Mischa Zverev at the Australian Open

    Reuters

  • 8/27 22 January 2017

    Kim Sears, wife of Britain's Andy Murray, looks on next to his coach Ivan Lendl after Andy Murray was knocked out of the Australian Open

    Reuters

  • 9/27 21 January 2017

    Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London

    Reuters

  • 10/27 18 January 2017

    Drug smuggler Errol Watson who has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 16 years for a 'sophisticated' plot to bring £2 million of cocaine into Britain disguised in lurid pink liquid. Watson, 54, from Wanstead, east London, was arrested after Border Force officers at Gatwick examined a consignment labelled as oil filters from Barbados. Officers drilled inside to find bright pink liquid which tested positive for cocaine after an x-ray of the filters raised suspicions

    PA

  • 11/27 18 January 2017

    The pipes that contained cocaine as drug smuggler Errol Watson has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 16 years for a 'sophisticated' plot to bring £2 million of cocaine into Britain disguised in lurid pink liquid

    PA

  • 12/27 18 January 2017

    Cocaine being extracted from a pipe as drug smuggler Errol Watson has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 16 years

    PA

  • 13/27 17 January 2017

    The Ivy Restaurant in London as it celebrates its 100th anniversary

    PA wire

  • 14/27 17 January 2017

    A general view of a Green Plaque unveiled to celebrate 100 years of the Ivy

    Getty Images

  • 15/27 17 January 2017

    The coffin of Jill Saward leaves Lichfield Cathedral after her funeral service in Lichfield, England

    Getty Images

  • 16/27 17 January 2017

    The funeral cortege of Jill Saward leaves Lichfield Cathedral after her funeral service in Lichfield, England

    Getty Images

  • 17/27 17 January 2017

    Jill Saward's husband Gavin Drake is comforted after her funeral at Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire

    PA wire

  • 18/27 17 January 2017

    The sun rises through the frosty mist in as deer graze in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire

    PA

  • 19/27 17 January 2017

    A misty Sunrise in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire

    PA

  • 20/27 16 January 2017

    Angels from Freedom by OVE Collective illuminates in Jubilee Park in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017

    Matt Alexander/PA Wire

  • 21/27 16 January 2017

    On Your Wavelength by Marcus Lyall uses mind-power to choreograph light patterns at the Canary Wharf Winter Lights Festival 2017

    Matt Alexander/PA Wire

  • 22/27 16 January 2017

    Horizontal Interference by Joachim Slugocki and Katarzyna Malejka illuminates Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017

    Matt Alexander/PA Wire

  • 23/27 16 January 2017

    Ovo, by Ovo Collective immerses visitors in a unique light structure as part of the Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival 2017

    Matt Alexander/PA Wire

  • 24/27 16 January 2017

    Angels from Freedom by OVE Collective illuminates in Jubilee Park in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017

    Matt Alexander/PA Wire

  • 25/27 12 January 2017

    A postman in Braco, near Stirling, Scotland. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK

    Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

  • 26/27 12 January 2017

    Highland cattle in the snow near Brough. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK

    Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

  • 27/27 12 January 2017

    Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK

    Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“The prosecution said we could just have joined in a prayer vigil to the side of the road, instead of lying in it; we said our consciences wouldn't allow that. We believe prayer is important but sometimes our faith compels us to put our whole bodies in the way of injustice and violence. 

“The Bible says religious acts are meaningless unless we also stand up for the poor and needy; we are called to bring a just peace with hope for all. We will continue to seek peace, and to take the consequences of doing so. It's a small price to pay for the chance to challenge an evil like nuclear weapons.”

Comments