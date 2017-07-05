No libraries or streetlights left in Britain by 2020 if austerity doesn't stop, warns Tory local government chief

There will be no streetlights or libraries left in Britain by 2020 if the Government doesn't relax austerity for local councils, the Conservative local government chief has warned.

Lord Gary Porter, chair of the Local Government Association (LGA), said local authorities must be “at the front of the queue” with easing austerity, saying that if they don’t get help, street lights, libraries and other core services will cease to be provided.

Speaking to Channel 4 News during a meeting of town leaders in Birmingham on Tuesday, he said: “On the basis that the Government have now said or appear to have conceded that austerity has come to an end, we want them to make sure that because we were in the front of the queue to start with, we need to be in the front of the queue when it ends.”

When asked what would happen if local councils didn’t receive help, he warned: “We won’t be cleaning the streets we won’t be cutting the grass, we won’t be putting street lights on at all, your libraries will go, your potholes won’t get filled up.

“We’ll be back to just delivering the core services we have to deliver through statute.”

During the meeting, the LGA chief urged the Government to lift the cap on council tax bills in order to close a looming funding gap that will leave councils billions of pounds short of being able to provide affordable homes, school places and social care.

Councils are currently facing a £5.8bn shortfall by the end of the decade as a result of a 75 per cent drop in core central government funding between 2015 and 2020.

Under laws introduced by the Coalition government in 2011, they currently have to hold a local referendum if they want to increase council tax by more than 2 per cent.

The LGA also wants councils to be able to keep all of the £26bn they collect each year in business rates – a proposal that was included in the Local Government Finance Bill that was close to being passed in the last parliament but was thrown out when the general election was called, and was not reintroduced in the Queen’s Speech.

UK news in pictures







29 show all UK news in pictures























































1/29 5 July 2017 Spectators are led in on day three of the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club PA

2/29 4 July 2017 Queen Elizabeth II talks with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse PA

3/29 4 July 2017 Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay, with his wife Kati Mackinlay, leave Westminster Magistrates' Court in London where he faced charges over his 2015 general election expenses PA

4/29 3 July 2017 Security staff with dogs before the start of play at Wimbledon Reuters

5/29 2 July 2017 Competitors take part in the first ever Ironman triathlon to be held in Scotland. Almost 2000 competitors took part in the grueling swim, cycle and road race which ended in Holyrood park. The swimming section was held at Preston Links in Prestonpans. PA

6/29 1 July 2017 People hold placards reading 'Wot A DisMay' and 'Not One Day More' as they take part in an anti-austerity demonstration outside Parliament in London, Britain. Tens of thousands of people took part in a demonstration against British Government and called to end austerity, further cuts and privatisation. EPA

7/29 30 June 2017 A screen displaying an image of Martyn Hett outside Stockport Town Hall as mourners arrive for his funeral on June 30, 2017 in Stockport, England. Twenty-nine year old Martyn Hett was one of 22 people who died in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena after attending an Ariana Grande concert Getty Images

8/29 29 June 2017 Campaigners from Avaaz dressed as British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian media Mogul Rupert Murdoch pose during a photocall outside the Houses of Parliament on Campaigners from Avaaz dressed as British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian media Mogul Rupert Murdoch pose during a photocall outside the Houses of Parliament on June 29, 2017 in London, England. Culture Secretary Karen Bradley announced that the Competitions and Markets Authority is to conduct a further six-month investigation into Murdoch’s proposed £11.7bn takeover of Sky. Getty Images

9/29 27 June 2017 Workers using safety harnesses abseil off Bray Tower on the Chacots Estate in North London. The abseilers were taking measurements and taking notes as they scaled the building. The high-rise Tower blocks in Camden are still in the process of evacuation with some tenants refusing to leave after the cladding on the buildings was discovered to be similar to that found on the fire stricken Grenfell Tower Pete Maclaine / i-Images

10/29 27 June 2017 Workmen start to remove cladding on Hornchurch Court, Hulme, Manchester as as Prime Minister Theresa May has said there must be a "major national investigation" into the use of potentially flammable cladding on high-rise towers across the country over a period of decades in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire PA

11/29 26 June 2017 A festival-goer sleeps outside their tent at the end of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

12/29 26 June 2017 Residents leave their home on the Taplow Block on the Chalcots Estate on June 26, 2017 in London, England. Residents of the Chalcots Estate have been urged to leave their homes due to fire safety fears in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Four of the five Chalcots Estate towers in Camden, North London, are being evacuated after they were found to have similar cladding to that on Grenfell, attributed to contributing to the rapid spread of the blaze last week that killed at least 79 people Getty Images

13/29 25 June 2017 Police officers on Romford Road in Forest Gate, east London, as people protest over the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa, who died on June 21 six days after he was stopped in a car by Metropolitan Police officers in Woodcocks, Beckton, in Newham, east London PA

14/29 24 June 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses revellers from the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

15/29 23 June 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017 Reuters

16/29 22 June 2017 Cosplay fans (L-R) George Massingham, Abbey Forbes and Karolina Goralik travel by tube dressed in Harry Potter themed costumes, after a visit to one the literary franchise's movie filming locations at Leadenhall Market in London, Britain Reuters

17/29 22 June 2017 Racegoers cheer on their horse on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London Getty

18/29 21 June 2017 A reveller walks among the tipi tents at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

19/29 20 June 2017 A police officer lays some flowers passed over by a member of the public, close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, after one man died and eight people were taken to hospital and a person arrested after a rental van struck pedestrian PA

20/29 The Borough Market bell is seen in Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

21/29 Two women embrace in Borough Market, which officially re-opens today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

22/29 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the re-opening of Borough market in central London following the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

23/29 People walk through Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

24/29 News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, with one of his daughters, visit Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack REUTERS

25/29 A woman reacts in front of a wall of messages in Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

26/29 Vivenne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections Getty Images

27/29 Millwall fan and London Bridge hero Roy Larner on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

28/29 Richard Arnold, Roy Larner, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

29/29 11 June 2017 England players celebrate after defeating Venezuela 1-0 to win the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea AP

As things stand, almost half of councils in England – 168 local authorities – will receive no core central government funding by 2019/20.

During the meeting in Birmingham, a number of Tory council leaders were also crying out for cuts to end.

Paul Carter, Tory leader of Kent County Council, told Channel 4 News: “Eventually the elastic will break, and we’re now very close to that point if we don’t get some better news in the coming year.”

Julia Potts, Tory leader of Waverly Borough Council, meanwhile said: “We desperately need clarity on what’s happening in the future with our government grant. For us in Waverly, we’re due to go into a negative government grant and we need to know what is happening there and what our actual position is.”