Hundreds of doctors have demanded the Government remove diesel vehicles from the road because they are creating a "health emergency".

The Doctors Against Diesel campaign group told the Prime Minister children were facing "irreversible lung damage" from diesel fumes and that cars and lorries using the fuel should be taken off Britain's streets as soon as possible, focusing on towns and cities first.

The nearly 300 medical professionals and health experts reminded Theresa May that the Government's own chief medical officer had said the vehicles should be phased out, The Times reported.

They wrote: "A national diesel reduction initiative, led by Government, would represent a major public health advance."

Jonathan Grigg, a founding member of the group, told the paper: "It is certainly grossly unfair that individuals who choose not to use their cars and travel by public transport suffer higher exposure to air pollution than those contributing to pollution."

And Shirley Rodrigues, the deputy mayor of London for environment, said: "It's high time the Government acknowledged that our toxic air is polluting the lungs of millions of people across the UK; research shows that children living in cities with high levels of car fumes have reduced lung capacity."

The UK has been given a "final warning" by the European Commission over its failure to address harmful levels of toxic air.

Legal air pollution limits have continually been surpassed in 16 areas including London, Birmingham, Leeds and Glasgow.

Inhaling nitrogen dioxide, emitted by road traffic – especially diesel engines – and power plants, can cause lung damage and in some cases early death.

A spokesman for the Government said ministers were "firmly committed" to improving UK air quality and cutting harmful emissions.

"That’s why we have committed more than £2bn since 2011 to increase the uptake of ultra-low emissions vehicles and support greener transport schemes and set out how we will improve airquality through a new programme of clean air zones.

"In addition, in the autumn statement, we announced a further £290m to support electric vehicles, low emission buses and taxis, and alternative fuels. We will update our air quality plans in the spring to further improve the nation’s air quality."