A Ukip parliamentary candidate has been suspended for sending a series of racist tweets calling Africans “animals” and questioning whether the Holocaust was “bad”.

The party said it would launch a full investigation into the allegations against Wiltshire North candidate Paddy Singh, whose membership was also suspended.

Mr Singh sent a series of extreme messages from his personal Twitter account in which he attacked Pakistanis, Africans and the Chinese as “animals”, and described Israelis as “typical present day Nazis”.

The tweets were brought to light by political action group Hope not Hate, which described Mr Singh’s page as “a reliable fount of wild racism and antisemitism.”

Mr Singh did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment, but confirmed to the BBC that he posted the tweets.

He said he “had never been racist” and did not mean any offence.

Time 4 all sane whites 2 leave & let the Africans fight each other rather than innocent blood https://t.co/Khk7N1RdNH — Paddy Singh (@hindoostantours) April 23, 2017

Pakistan a failed state and majority more like animals. Sorry for the educated and secular few. https://t.co/8yYfbrrdma — Paddy Singh (@hindoostantours) March 1, 2017

Israel's right wing is the SS of Nazi times. Have learnt from the Jew Killers https://t.co/6pXecm7y5T via @IndianExpress — Paddy Singh (@hindoostantours) December 29, 2016

“Instead of tweeting immediately in anger, I should have reflected on the articles and tweeted the next day,” he said. “I will definitely reflect on what I say, and will not write anything spontaneously in anger.”

Mr Singh stood for the party in the recent Wiltshire Council elections, receiving just 49 votes (3.6 per cent).

North Wiltshire is a safe Conservative seat with the party holding a 21,046 majority over the Liberal Democrats in 2015. The Ukip candidate was third with 11.5 per cent of the vote.

A Ukip spokesperson told The Independent: “Mr Singh’s party membership has been suspended while we investigate these allegations and we are no longer endorsing him as our candidate in this general election.”