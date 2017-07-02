The Victorian ethos of Samuel Smith pubs apparent in their old-fashioned decor now also extends to the use of language.

Owner Humphrey Smith, 72, is believed to have introduced a "zero tolerance" swearing policy for all 200 pubs owned by the chain in April.

Pub managers were asked to refuse service to customers who used bad language.

“We wish to inform all of our customers that we have introduced a zero tolerance policy against swearing in all of our pubs. Please kindly respect this policy”, signs informed pub-goers.

The policy was dramatically implemented one evening earlier this month when a man who appeared to be a manager at the Arlington Hotel bar in North Yorkshire overheard customers swearing, according to the Guardian.

He cleared the bar, shouting "everybody out", only re-opening it four days later. The man may have been founder Mr Smith himself, one source told the newspaper.

Arlington Hotel declined to comment when contacted by The Independent.

Mr Smith has a reputation as an eccentric, and is said to frequently intervene in the management of his pubs.

He allegedly closed Junction Inn in Royton, Oldham on New Year’s Eve in 2011 because landlords were overfilling pint glasses, before charging them £10,733 retroactively for lost stock over twelve years.

The GMB union has criticised the company for its treatment of pub managers and opened court cases against them in the past.

Samuel Smith pubs close at 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30pm on Sunday.

They are all conspicuous by the absence of television or music, and their old-fashioned style.

One of the most striking examples is Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese in London, rebuilt in 1667 and now a Grade II listed pub which used to boast Samuel Johnson and Arthur Conan Doyle as regulars.

All pubs belonging to the chain exclusively stock products from Samuel Smith’s Brewery, Yorkshire’s oldest brewery.