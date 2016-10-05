The Tory Party conference at which Theresa May has promised to “take Britain out of the European Union” is being held in a venue paid for by the EU.

The Birmingham International Convention Centre was built in 1991, receiving £49.7 million in funds from the European Council towards its construction.

As pointed out in a letter to the Financial Times, the foundation stone was even laid down by the then European Commission president, Jacques Delors.

The irony is all the more stark considering the general tone of Euroscepticism being expressed at the conference.

Ms May has used the event to announce Britain will trigger Article 50 by March and become “a fully sovereign and independent country”.

Her speech drew particularly loud applause as she lamented “left wing human rights lawyers” who “harass” Britain’s armed forces. The comments came as ministers suggested making soldiers exempt from European human rights laws.

Amusingly sassy letters in FT today. pic.twitter.com/S69UMsTd1o — Duncan Robinson (@duncanrobinson) October 4, 2016

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has been forced to defend herself against accusations of racism after suggesting foreigners were taking jobs that British workers could do.

What experts have said about Brexit







10 show all What experts have said about Brexit

















1/10 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

2/10 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

3/10 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

4/10 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

5/10 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

6/10 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

7/10 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

8/10 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

9/10 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

10/10 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

Speaking at the conference, she said: “This Government will not waver in its commitment to put the interests of the British people first.”

She added that ministers will consider new tests to “ensure people coming here are filling gaps in the labour market, not taking jobs British people do”.

International Trade Secretary and leading Brexiteer Liam Fox added to the anti-EU sentiment, saying immigrants who “consume” Britain’s wealth are not welcome in the country.