At least 17 people have been left injured after a gunman opened fire at a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to police.

Officers said via Twitter that all the victims at the Power Lounge are alive and one who was previously listed in critical condition is now stable.

#UPDATE as of now ALL 17 confirmed shooting victims are alive. We will provide additional updates as needed. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017

Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner told KTHV that the shooting early Saturday morning appears to have happened following "some sort of dispute broke out between people inside."

Police are continuing to investigate but say they do not "believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident".

No further information was immediately available.

More follows…