Police believe “multiple shooters” were involved in a gunfight that left at least 28 people injured at a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Officers said via Twitter that all those injured at the Power Ultra Lounge are alive and one who was previously listed in critical condition is now stable.

Police initially said 17 people were wounded during the attack, but they have since announced that 25 people were shot.

Three people who weren't hit are said to have received unrelated injuries. All 28 are expected to survive.

A video posted online by Instagram user themelaninpot showed that a packed house showed up to hear Finese 2Tymes, a performer from Memphis, Tennessee.

About a half-minute into a break in the raucous concert, several bursts of gunfire rang out – more than 24 shots in an 11-second period.

Themelaninpot said: “Shooting in #littlerock #arkansas this is outrageous. Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone there.

“If you know of anyone there please check on them. We have to save our state because this is getting out of hand.”

Footage from inside Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock, Arkansas ( themelaninpot Instagram )

A number of people were trampled as people rushed away from the shooter, according to officers.

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner told reporters the incident was “very alarming and certainly disturbing”.

He said there was “some sort of dispute broke out between people inside” the club and that there are “probably multiple shooting suspects”.

Police are continuing to investigate but say they do not “believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident”.

The club's Facebook page promoted Friday night's show with a poster depicting a man pointing what appears to be a gun at the camera. A call to a number listed for Finese 2Tymes' booking agent wasn't immediately returned early Saturday.

The shootings happened after a week of multiple drive-by shootings in Little Rock, though there's no indication they are connected.

