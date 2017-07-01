President Donald Trump has attacked the various US states refusing to turn over voter roll information to his new commission on election integrity, insinuating that they may be hiding information from the federal government.

"Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL," he tweeted. "What are they trying to hide?"

Officials from at least 21 states have refused to comply with a federal request for voters' names, birthdays, the last four digits of their Social Security numbers, and their voting records from 2006 until today.

The commission is the latest in Mr Trump's attempts to investigate what he calls "widespread voter fraud". The President previously said that he would have won the popular vote if not for the "millions of people who voted illegally" – a claim for which he has yet to provide evidence.

States such as Virginia, California, New York, and Kentucky have refused to comply with the commission's request for information, claiming it would only serve to legitimise Mr Trump's unproven claims.

“At best this commission was set up as a pretext to validate Donald Trump’s alternative election facts, and at worst it is a tool to commit large-scale voter suppression,” Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said in a statement.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla concurred, arguing that California’s participation "would only serve to legitimise the false and already debunked claims of massive voter fraud by the President, Vice President, and [Kansas Secretary of State Kris] Kobach”.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







9 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued















1/9 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/9 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC. Mr Trump issued a presidential memorandum in January announcing that the US would withdraw from the trade deal Getty

3/9 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. A signature campaign promise, Mr Trump outlined his intention to build a border wall on the US-Mexico border days after taking office Getty Images

4/9 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House. Mr Trump reinstated a ban on American financial aide being granted to non-governmental organizations that provide abortion counseling, provide abortion referrals, or advocate for abortion access outside of the United States Getty Images

5/9 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

6/9 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. US President Donald Trump's effort to make good on his campaign promise to repeal and replace the healthcare law failed when Republicans failed to get enough votes. Mr Trump has promised to revisit the matter Getty Images

7/9 Donald Trump and 'sanctuary cities' US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January threatening to pull funding for so-called "sanctuary cities" if they do not comply with federal immigration law AP

8/9 Trump and the travel ban US President Donald Trump has attempted twice to restrict travel into the United States from several predominantly Muslim countries. The first attempt, in February, was met with swift opposition from protesters who flocked to airports around the country. That travel ban was later blocked by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The second ban was blocked by a federal judge a day before it was scheduled to be implemented in mid-March SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP/Getty Images

9/9 Trump and climate change US President Donald Trump sought to dismantle several of his predecessor's actions on climate change in March. His order instructed the Environmental Protection Agency to reevaluate the Clean Power Plan, which would cap power plant emissions Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed the refusals as a "political stunt".

"This is a commission that’s asking for publicly available data," she said at a press briefing. "This is something that’s been part of the commission’s discussion, which has bipartisan support, and none of the members raised any concern whatsoever."

The requests for information were sent by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is heading up the President's commission. Mr Kobach has been accused of voter suppression in his own state, and some activists fear the new commission will have a similar effect.

"The letter [Mr Kobach] is sending to states confirms: Pence and Kobach are laying the groundwork for voter suppression, plain & simple," tweeted Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

Arizona, California, Connecticut, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin have all refused to comply with the request.