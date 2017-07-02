Donald Trump has posted a video of himself beating up CNN.

In his latest attack against the news network that he has frequently berated as "fake news", Mr Trump tweeted a video of himself at a WWE match bodyslamming the professional wrestling company's chief executive Vince McMahon, whose head has been covered with a CNN logo.

"#FraudNewsCNN" Mr Trump wrote.

Before he was US President, Mr Trump occasionally fought at WWE matches and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

The edited video Mr Trump posted showed up on a Reddit thread a few days ago.

In response to Mr Trump's tweet, CNN posted a quote from Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying last week that “the president in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary."

"It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters," the network said in an official statement. "Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behaviour far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his."

Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert told ABC that no one would perceive Mr Trump's tweet as a threat.

"I hope they don't."

Mr Trump has frequently criticised media outlets that he views to have published unfavourable work about him or his administration.

The President even interrupted a speech he was giving about energy last week to say CNN was "fake news".

Also last week, about an hour after MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski accused him of “lying every day”, “destroying the country” and having “teensy” hands, Mr Trump claimed on Twitter that Ms Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when he saw her last year at his Mar-a-Lago resort.