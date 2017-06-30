EPA launches new unit to 'critique' climate science

The White House is planning on using military concepts to conduct an “at-length evaluation of US climate science”.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is pushing an initiative that will use so-called “red team, blue team” tactics to discuss climate science, a method developed within the military that pits two competing ideas against one another in order to try and find vulnerabilities in field operations.

“The administrator believes that we will be able to recruit the best in the fields which study climate and will organise a specific process in which these individuals… provide back-and-forth critique of specific new reports on climate science,” a source at the EPA told the web site EENews.

The program is in line with frequent suggestions from the administration recently that they plan on reviewing climate science outside of the established peer-to-peer processes. Energy Secretary Rick Perry — who said that he would like to open a dialogue with the other side during a White House press briefing this week — also reportedly favours the program.

“We are in fact very excited about this initiative,” the source said. “Climate science, like other fields of science, is constantly changing. A new, fresh and transparent evaluation is something everyone should support doing.”

The new approach may leave the door open for the Trump administration to conduct an even bigger assault on environmental protection rules in the country.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

Energy industry executives indicated that they believe the new approach to scientific review could allow the challenging the 2009 environmental endangerment finding that established the EPA’s legal foundation for restricting green house gas emissions from cars, power plants and other sources. Mr Pruitt hasn’t committed to completely undermining that finding, however.

Challenging that 2009 finding — which is built on an array of scientific studies, and says humans are endangered by climate change — could be extremely difficult, lawyers have noted.