The state of Hawaii is once again challenging Donald Trump’s travel ban, after the Supreme Court allowed a limited version of the restrictions to take effect.

The Court ruled this week that travellers from six Muslim-majority countries could be barred from entering the country, unless they had a “bona fide relationship” with a person or entity in the US. The Trump administration has limited such “bona fide relationships” to parents, spouses, fiancés, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, and siblings of US residents.

Hawaii, however, has filed an emergency injunction to expand this definition, claiming grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and other relatives of US residents should also be allowed to enter.

The injunction calls on a federal judge to clarify the meaning of “bona fide relationships”.

“In Hawaii, ‘close family’ includes many of the people that the federal government decided on its own to exclude from that definition,” Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this severely limited definition may be in violation of the Supreme Court ruling.”

In March, Hawaii became the first state to sue over the revised travel ban, which barred visitors from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen for 90 days and suspended the US refugee program for 120 days.

Mr Chin at the time equated the executive order to “a neon sign flashing ‘Muslim ban, Muslim ban’.” A federal judge agreed, blocking the ban from taking effect. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the decision.

Hawaii AG Chin @AtghIgov explains why the Supreme Court travel ban decision is a compromise. https://t.co/jkrKb8pCHh — Michaela Pereira (@Michaela) June 27, 2017

The result earned widespread condemnation from the Trump administration, with Mr Trump promising to take it to the Supreme Court, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions referring to Hawaii disparagingly as “an island in the Pacific.”

Mr Chin at the time said the administration's statements threatened the basic principles of American government.

“The whole point of what America stands for is the idea that you can have an executive that gets checked by the two other branches,” he told The Independent. “And that includes the judiciary.”

The Governor of Hawaii, meanwhile, said he would continue to stand up for the rights of immigrants to his state.

“Hawaii is a very special place. We are a community of minorities,” Governor David Ige told The Independent. “...Certainly we felt compelled to take a stand against the executive order which, to us, is clearly focused on national origin and religious basis.”

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







9 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued















1/9 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/9 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC. Mr Trump issued a presidential memorandum in January announcing that the US would withdraw from the trade deal Getty

3/9 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. A signature campaign promise, Mr Trump outlined his intention to build a border wall on the US-Mexico border days after taking office Getty Images

4/9 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House. Mr Trump reinstated a ban on American financial aide being granted to non-governmental organizations that provide abortion counseling, provide abortion referrals, or advocate for abortion access outside of the United States Getty Images

5/9 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

6/9 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. US President Donald Trump's effort to make good on his campaign promise to repeal and replace the healthcare law failed when Republicans failed to get enough votes. Mr Trump has promised to revisit the matter Getty Images

7/9 Donald Trump and 'sanctuary cities' US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January threatening to pull funding for so-called "sanctuary cities" if they do not comply with federal immigration law AP

8/9 Trump and the travel ban US President Donald Trump has attempted twice to restrict travel into the United States from several predominantly Muslim countries. The first attempt, in February, was met with swift opposition from protesters who flocked to airports around the country. That travel ban was later blocked by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The second ban was blocked by a federal judge a day before it was scheduled to be implemented in mid-March SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP/Getty Images

9/9 Trump and climate change US President Donald Trump sought to dismantle several of his predecessor's actions on climate change in March. His order instructed the Environmental Protection Agency to reevaluate the Clean Power Plan, which would cap power plant emissions Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Several lower courts echoed this sentiment, blocking the ban on the grounds of religious discrimination. But the Supreme Court, in announcing that they would take on the case, did not address this issue, ruling only that the temporary exclusion of these individuals would not harm anyone in the US.

The Court will make their full ruling during their next session in October. In the meantime, the ban will take effect – with exemptions for those with “bona fide relationships”. These relationships also include any business, educational or professional links that were “formal, documented and formed in the ordinary course rather than for the purpose of evading” the ban.

Mr Trump heralded the Court's decision as a "clear victory for our national security". But news of the ban’s reinstatement sparked backlash from Iran’s foreign minister, who decried it as a “truly shameful exhibition of blind hostility to all Iranians" that “bans Iranian grandmothers from seeing their grandchildren”.

The ban will likely have the largest impact on Iranians, who received the largest share of nonimmigrant visas to the US of any of the six countries in 2015. Nearly 26,000 Iranians entered the US that year; the latest for which data is available.