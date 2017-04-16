Cairo street children aid worker acquitted of kidnap and trafficking after years in detention

A woman who worked with street children in Cairo has been acquitted by Egyptian authorities of kidnapping and human trafficking.

US-Egyptian citizen Aya Hijazi was arrested alongside her husband, Mohammed Hasaanein, and six others in May 2014 on charges of abusing children in her care, as well as participating in human trafficking, sexual exploitation and torture.

Human rights activists said the charges were invented, and part of a crackdown from the government on civil society and which sought to portray aid groups with foreign funding as unpatriotic.

Ms Hijazi faced five years hard labour or life behind bars.

There were cheers in the court room as she and seven others were acquitted after 1079 days of illegal pretrial detention.

Campaigners, including former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, called for the 30-year-old George Mason University graduate's release.

The trial had been delayed several times for what the human rights groups called absurd reasons, such as the inability to turn on a computer at a court hearing. On 24 March, the verdict was delayed again, prompting Human Rights Watch to call the case a "travesty of justice".

During her arrest in Cairo at the offices of the Belady Foundaton, an organisation she and her husband founded to help street children, police arrested everyone inside, including a woman who prepared meals and an artist who lived in the building.

They collected phones and laptops to gather evidence, and arrested two employees and several children who had received help from the NGO.

It took days for Ms Hijazi's family to track her down in the prison system, and she waited four months to be charged.

They spent more than 1000 days in pre-trial detention by the acquittal date, despite a forensic science report by Egypt's public prosecutor which found no evidence that the children in her care had been sexually assaulted. Some of the children did show signs of sexual trauma, but the abuse was alleged to have happened before 2014.

A report from the Bar Human Rights Committee of England and Wales found that her case had violated both international laws and Egypt's constitution.

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, who has forged close links with US President Donald Trump in the last two weeks, has presided over the widest crackdown in the country in its history, targeting journalists, NGOs and political opponents.

Ms Hijazi's case became a high-profile symbol of an oppressive regime.

Mr Hassanein said he and his wife wanted to return to work with the street children, but were unsure whether the government would allow them to do so.