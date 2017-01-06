Disgruntled soldiers mutiny in three Ivory Coast cities over pay

Soldiers have launched mutinies in three cities across Ivory Coast, authorities have said, demanding higher pay and bringing the threat of unrest back to Africa’s fastest-growing economy.

Gunfire rang out across Bouake, the second-largest city in the west African nation, starting around 1am local time on Friday, according to residents. Similar mutinies erupted later in Daloa, in the central region, and Korhogo in the north.

“They are heavily armed and parading through the city of Daloa,” said Karim Sanogo, a student who lives there. “Security forces have abandoned their posts. Everyone has returned home to seek shelter.”

Defence Minister Alain Donwahi said discussions were under way with the soldiers, and he called on all troops to return to their barracks.

Military sources had said demobilised combatants – mainly former rebels from the decade-long conflict – were behind the uprising, during which weapons were looted from Bouake’s police stations. But authorities and a legislator later blamed soldiers on active duty.

“None of them are demobilised fighters,” Bema Fofana, a member of parliament representing Bouake, told Reuters after speaking to several of the soldiers. “There are fewer than 200 of them that I saw.”

Mr Fofana said the soldiers were demanding five million CFA francs (£6,550) each, as well as a house.

World news in pictures







31 show all World news in pictures



























































1/31 30 December 2016 Nepalese Gurung community women wear traditional attire dance during a parade to mark their New Year known as 'Tamu Loshar' in Kathmandu, Nepal. The indigenous Gurungs, also known as Tamu, are celebrating the advent of the year of the bird AP

2/31 30 December 2016 At least five workers were killed and scores more feared trapped on December 30 after a massive mound of earth caved in at a coal mine in eastern India Getty

3/31 30 December 2016 People gather near the site of a coal mine collapse near Lalmatia in Godda district, in eastern Jharkhand state6. At least five workers were killed and scores more feared trapped after a massive mound of earth caved in at a coal mine in eastern India Getty

4/31 30 December 2016 Fog descends upon Dubai, United Arab Emirates AP

5/31 30 December 2016 The sun rises over the skyline, seen from a balcony on the 42nd floor of a building on a foggy day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates AP

6/31 30 December 2016 A Palestinian woman lies on the ground after she was shot and wounded by Israeli security forces while approaching the Qalandia checkpoint with a knife, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank Getty

7/31 30 December 2016 A Palestinian woman lies on the ground after she was shot and wounded by Israeli security forces while approaching the Qalandia checkpoint with a knife, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank Getty

8/31 30 December 2016 A Palestinian woman lying on the ground is attended to after she was shot and wounded by Israeli security forces while approaching the Qalandia checkpoint with a knife, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank Getty

9/31 29 December 2016 The Russian flag flies at half mast at the Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco, California. President Barack Obama unleashed a barrage of retaliatory measures against Moscow for meddling in the US election, imposing sanctions on two intelligence agencies, expelling 35 agents and shuttering two Russian compounds inside the United States in New York and Maryland Getty

10/31 29 December 2016 Yellow underwear for sell at a store in Medellin, Colombia, where tradition holds that it brings prosperity and good luck if you wear them on New Year's Eve Getty

11/31 29 December 2016 The body of Haya, a 3-year-old Syrian girl, lies at a makeshift morgue in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, following reported air strikes Getty

12/31 29 December 2016 Memorial items are left at one of the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars for actress Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher, in Hollywood, California. Getty

13/31 29 December 2016 Novelist Asli Erdogan hugs her mother Mine Aydostlu after being released from the Bakirkoy prison in Istanbul. An Istanbul court ordered the release of one of Turkey's most celebrated novelists after over four months in jail on charges of terror propaganda, as the authorities detained a leading investigative journalist over his tweet Getty

14/31 29 December 2016 People wait in line to eat at the Carnegie Deli in New York. After 79 years of serving up heaps of cured meat, the Carnegie slices its last ridiculously oversized sandwich. Days before it shuts its doors, the line stretched down the block outside the Manhattan deli as hungry patrons waited to chow down on its famous $20 pastrami sandwich AP

15/31 29 December 2016 Followers of Yoruba goddess Yemanja participate in a ceremony in her honour at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil EPA

16/31 29 December 2016 As the year winds down, Brazilian worshippers of Yemanja celebrate the deity, offerings flowers and launching boats, large and small, into the ocean in exchange for blessings in the coming year. The belief in the goddess comes from the West African Yoruba culture AP

17/31 29 December 2016 The faithful enter the ocean during a ceremony honouring Yemanja, Yoruba Goddess of the Sea, as part of traditional New Year's celebrations on the sands of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Getty

18/31 29 December 2016 A woman passes in front of a graffiti which reads 'Army Killer' in Guatemala City during the activities marking the 20th anniversary of the signing of the peace in Guatemala after 36 years of internal armed conflict (1960-1996) Getty

19/31 28 December 2016 The world's highest bridge, the Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in southwest China's Guizhou province has opened to traffic in China, connecting two southwestern provinces and reducing travel time by three quarters Getty

20/31 28 December 2016 The world's highest bridge, the Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in southwest China's Guizhou province has opened to traffic in China, connecting two southwestern provinces and reducing travel time by three quarters Getty

21/31 21 December 2016 Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, embraces Bana Al-Abed, 7, from Aleppo, Syria, at his Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey AP

22/31 20 December 2016 Relatives grieve by the corpse of victim of a blast in a fireworks market, flattened by a huge blast that killed at least 26 and injured dozens, who lies on the ground in Mexico City Getty

23/31 20 December 2016 View of the utter destruction caused by a huge blast in a fireworks market in Mexico City, killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police Getty

24/31 20 December 2016 Late Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov's wife Marina reacts next to the flag-wrapped coffin during a ceremony at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey Reuters

25/31 19 December 2016 Andrey Karlov lying dead after being shot by policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas at a gallery in Ankara, Turkey AP

26/31 13 December 2016 Honour guards carry the coffin of police officer Tugay Can Kizilirmak, 26, who was killed outside the Besiktas football club stadium Rex

27/31 13 December 2016 Family members mourn as honour guards carry the coffin of police officer Tugay Can Kizilirmak, 26, who was killed outside the Besiktas football club stadium in Istanbul Rex

28/31 13 December 2016 Brazilian Chapecoense footballer Alan Ruschel, one of the survivors of the LaMia airliner air crash in Colombia two weeks ago, arrives at hospital in Chapeco, Santa Catarina state, southern Brazil Getty

29/31 13 December 2016 Nadia Murad breaks down crying as Lamia Haji Bashar delivers a speech at the European parliament in Strasbourg, after being awarded laureates of the 2016 Sakharov human rights prize AFP/Getty Images

30/31 10 December 2016 Police officers comfort each other after explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium Vodafone Arena in Istanbul. Turkey AP

31/31 8 December 2016 A woman stands on the ruin of a market after an earthquake in Meureudu, Aceh province, Indonesia AP

The former French colony’s reputation as a model of political stability in a region better known for conflict was shattered after its first coup in 1999. The crisis reached rock-bottom in 2002, when fighting erupted in skyscraper-lined Abidjan.

That was the start of a civil war that ended months later in a stalemate that left rebels in control of the northern half of the country, with their stronghold in Bouake.

A breakthrough came in 2007 with a peace deal that saw rebel leader Guillaume Soro appointed prime minister in a unity government.

The soldiers, however, now say not all the promises made in that 2007 agreement were implemented.

In more recent unrest, some 3,000 people died in violence after longtime President Laurent Gbagbo lost the 2010 presidential election and then refused to cede power to victor Alassane Ouattara. After a military intervention, Mr Ouattara became president and Mr Gbagbo now faces charges at the International Criminal Court.

France has a military presence in Ivory Coast, with most of its 900 troops stationed in and near Abidjan. It was not immediately known whether the Ivory Coast government had asked for their help Friday in calming the situation, as it has in the past.

Associated Press