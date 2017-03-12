A Kenyan MP has declared "war" against white landowners in Kenya, as a spate of arson attempts, murders and cattle raids swept the country’s Laikipia province.

Matthew Lempurkel, who represents Laikipia North, told supporters: “It is a war - a third world war - against the whites”, according to the Sunday Times.

Lempurkel was arrested earlier this month in connection with the murder of a British-Kenyan rancher, Matthew Voorspuy but has since been released on bail.

Mr Voorspuy, a former British Army Officer, was shot dead while riding out to see cottages on his land that had been torched in an arson attack.

An estimated 10,000 nomadic herders driving 135,000 cattle have invaded ranches and wildlife conservancies in Laikipia in the last four months, often killing wildlife kept there.

Laikipia North MP Matthew Lempurkel arrested, to record statement at DCI headquarters over deadly private ranch invasions. pic.twitter.com/CzuoaGDRYD — Joel Muinde (@mulonzijoel) March 7, 2017

One of the motivations for the incursion on to privately-owned land in Laikipia is a severe drought, affecting 23 of Kenya’s 47 counties.

The Red Cross has estimated 2.7 million people in Kenya are at risk of food insecurity and severe hunger.

Mr Lempurkel told Kenya's Star newspaper: “People are struggling over the available water and pasture for their livestock, which is our livelihood.

"In my constituency there are a million hectares owned by 36 settlers. It’s very clear, it is white and black, and there’s historical injustices."

In pictures: Kenya celebrates 50 years of independence







10 show all In pictures: Kenya celebrates 50 years of independence

















1/10 A Burundian drummer performs at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi during celebrations marking Kenya's 50 years of independence Getty Images

2/10 Rwandan dancers perform at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi during celebrations marking Kenya's 50 years of independence Getty Images

3/10 A performer wearing a headgear made with hippopotamus tusks dances at the Kasarani stadium during celebrations marking Kenya's 50 years of independence Getty Images

4/10 Kenyans marked half a century of independence from Britain at a ceremony attended by several African and other heads of state Getty Images

5/10 A man performs traditional dance at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi during celebrations marking Kenya's 50 years Getty Images

6/10 Kenyans celebrate progress of the regional economic powerhouse but also struggling to shake off a legacy of corruption, inequality and ethnic violence Getty Images

7/10 Traditional dancers sing and dance at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi Getty Images

8/10 Members of the Kenyan Army march during Kenya's 50 years Independence Celebrations at Moi International Sports Complex Kasarani in Nairobi AP

9/10 Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives for celebrations to mark Kenya's Jamhuri Day (Independence Day) at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi Reuters

10/10 Malawi's President Joyce Hilda Banda stands for the national anthem during celebrations to mark Kenya's Jamhuri Day (Independence Day) at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi Reuters

The Kenya Land Alliance says that more than 65 per cent of arable land in the country is in the hands of only 20 per cent of the population.

However, with presidential elections coming up in August, many have claimed that Lempurkel is stirring up violence against white farmers as part of his bid to hold his seat in elections in August.

Herders leading ranch invasions have reportedly been pictured wearing Lempurkel campaign T-shirts.

The MP says that as long as he is in power there will be “no private land in Laikipia” and his people’s cattle will never go short of grass.