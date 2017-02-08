Nigerian woman says Boko Haram gave her 50p to carry out suicide bombing attack

An 18-year-old Nigerian woman has said the Islamist terror group Boko Haram gave her the equivalent of 50p to carry out a suicide bombing attack.

Nigerian troops saved the life of the young woman, who was strapped with explosives, and killed another suicide bomber in the northeastern city of Maiduguri on Tuesday.

“They gave us N200 [51p] each which they said we should use to buy food for ourselves," Amina told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She said it took the pair three days to get to Maiduguri by motorcycle, where they were instructed "to detonate our explosives any where we saw any form of gathering."

She added: “They said if we press the button, the bomb would explode and we will automatically go to heaven."

Soldiers spotted the two women moving towards a large petrol station and ordered them to stop, police spokesman Victor Isuku said. When they continued, they shot the other woman and Amina surrendered.

Both women were wearing jackets laden with explosives, but soldiers were able to disarm them.

Amina told NAN she was abducted two years ago by Boko Haram members in the eastern town of Madagali, before being taken to Sambisa Forest in northeast Nigeria.

She described how she felt preparing for the attack: “I was scared, so I told them that I could not detonate any explosive. So, they said if Zainab [the other bomber] detonated her own, it would serve the purpose.

“On our way to Maiduguri, we encountered the military and they were shooting. I was very scared and the people that brought us ran away."

Since surrendering, Amina is now under investigation by the Nigerian army.

The rise of Boko Haram







1/19 Boko Haram The leader of the Islamist extremist group Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau delivers a message. Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for the mass killings in the north-east Nigerian town of Baga in a video where he warned the massacre “was just the tip of the iceberg”. As many as 2,000 civilians were killed and 3,700 homes and business were destroyed in the 3 January 2015 attack on the town near Nigeria's border with Cameroon AFP

2/19 Boko Haram People displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, are seen near their tents at a faith-based camp for internally displaced people (IDP) in Yola, Adamawa State. Boko Haram says it is building an Islamic state that will revive the glory days of northern Nigeria's medieval Muslim empires, but for those in its territory life is a litany of killings, kidnappings, hunger and economic collapse

3/19 Boko Haram Nitsch Eberhard Robert, a German citizen abducted and held hostage by suspected Boko Haram militants, is seen as he arrives at the Yaounde Nsimalen International airport after his release in Yaounde, Cameroon on 21 January 2015

4/19 Boko Haram Officials of the Nigerian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) visit victims of a bomb blast in Gombe at the Specialist Hospital in Gombe. According to local reports at least six people were killed and 11 wounded after a bomb blast in a marketplace in Nigeria's northeastern state of Gombe on 16 January 2015. Islamist militant group Boko Haram has been blamed for a string of recent attacks in the North East of Nigeria

5/19 Boko Haram People gather at the site of a bomb explosion in a area know to be targeted by the militant group Boko Haram in Kano on 28 November 2014

6/19 Boko Haram People gather to look at a burnt vehicle following a bomb explosion that rocked the busiest roundabout near the crowded Market in Maiduguri, Borno State on 1 July 2014. A truck exploded in a huge fireball killing at least 15 people in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, the city repeatedly hit by Boko Haram Islamists

7/19 Boko Haram President Goodluck Jonathan visits Nigerian Army soldiers fighting Boko Haram Getty Images

8/19 Boko Haram Displaced people from Baga listen to Goodluck Jonathan after the Boko Haram killings AFP/Getty

9/19 Boko Haram Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan speaking to troops during a visit to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State; most of the region has been overrun by Boko Haram AFP/Getty

10/19 Boko Haram Members of the Nigerian military patrolling in Maiduguri, North East Nigeria, close to the scene of attacks by Boko Haram EPA

11/19 Boko Haram Boko Haram’s leader, Abubakar Shekau, appears in a video in which he warns Cameroon it faces the same fate as Nigeria AFP

12/19 Boko Haram South Africans protest in solidarity against the abduction of hundreds of schoolgirls in Nigeria by the Muslim extremist group Boko Haram and what protesters said was the failure of the Nigerian government and international community to rescue them, during a march to the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg

13/19 Boko Haram Boko Haram militants have seized the town in north-eastern Nigeria that nearly 300 schoolgirls were kidnapped from in April 2014 AFP

14/19 Boko Haram A soldier stands guard in front of burnt buses after an attack in Abuja. Twin blasts at a bus station packed with morning commuters on the outskirts of Nigeria's capital killed dozens of people, in what appeared to be the latest attack by Boko Haram Islamists, April 2014

15/19 Boko Haram The aftermath of the attack, when Boko Haram fighters in trucks painted in military colours killed 51 people in Konduga in February 2014 AFP/Getty Images

16/19 Boko Haram The leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau (with papers) in a video grab taken in July 2014 AFP/Getty

17/19 Boko Haram Ruins of burnt out houses in the north-eastern settlement of Baga, pictured after Boko Haram attacks in 2013 AP

18/19 Boko Haram A Boko Haram attack in Nigeria, 2013 AFP/Getty Images

19/19 Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram’s leader AP

Nigerian troops and self-defense civilian fighters have prevented dozens of suicide bombings in recent months through increased security at entries to cities and towns, along with body searches outside targets like marketplaces and mosques.

Still, dozens have been killed in recent bombings.

Boko Haram has used scores of women and girls as young as seven as suicide bombers, raising fears that the extremists are turning some of their thousands of kidnap victims into weapons.

Officials have warned the group are now using female suicide bombers with babies to avoid detection.

The military campaign to curb the group's seven-year Islamic uprising has killed more than 20,000 people and left 2.6 million homeless.