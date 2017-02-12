People traffickers are reportedly injecting migrant girls with a hazardous contraceptive because of the high likelihood they will be raped on their journey.

In large amounts or in girls too young to safely receive it, the hormone, progesterone, can bring on the menopause prematurely.

But smugglers in sub Saharan Africa are apparently giving it to children as young as 13 – who often travel unaccompanied -- to prevent pregnancy following a sexual assault.

Sexual violence is an extremely common occurrence on the migrant trail in northern Africa and is often perpetrated by drivers and middle men – the very people the travellers depend on to get to Europe.

Many come from chaotic and war torn countries such as Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea.

The trend has been noticed by humanitarians working in areas of Europe which are key entry points for migrants, such as on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Helen Rodriguez, a gynaecologist working on the island, told The Sunday Times: “They know they are very likely to be raped en route so they have these injections in Ethiopia or Sudan to not get pregnant.”

However, she said most girls didn’t realise the “the terrible long-term effects” of the contraceptive they were given.

Dr Rodriguez told the newspaper nearly a fifth of Eritrean girls she had seen were not menstruating because of the progesterone injections.

The risk of being raped is just one of many migrants must face as they attempt to get to Europe from sub Saharan African countries.

The journey is made overland through the desert, which is frequented by bandits, and then across the Mediterranean in dinghies. Last year, more than 5,000 people drowned trying to cross the sea.

However, once inside Europe, women and children are not safe from sexual violence. In particular, the Dunkirk camp, “sexual assault, violence and rape are all far too common,” a volunteer told the Observer.

In pictures: A day of refugee rescues in the Mediterranean Sea







In pictures: A day of refugee rescues in the Mediterranean Sea











1/7 A baby being taken on to MSF's Bourbon Argos ship from a boat carrying 130 migrants and refugees Lizzie Dearden

2/7 A refugee boat carrying 101 people being rescued by MSF's Bourbon Argos Lizzie Dearden

3/7 A refugee boat carrying 101 people being rescued by MSF's Bourbon Argos all images by Lizzie Dearden

4/7 A baby among refugees on a boat carrying 185 people off the coast of Libya Lizzie Dearden

5/7 Migrants and refugees sleeping after being rescued by MSF's Bourbon Argos ship Lizzie Dearden

6/7 A crew from MSF's Bourbon Argos ship rescuing a boat carrying 130 migrants and refugees off the coast of Libya, at sunrise Lizzie Dearden

7/7 A woman in a stretcher being lifted onto MSF's Bourbon Argos ship from a boat carrying 130 migrants and refugees off the coast of Libya Lizzie Dearden

“Minors are assaulted and women are raped and forced to pay for smuggling with their bodies.”

Despite the massive dangers faced by young refugees, the government recently voted to scrap the Dubs Amendment, legislation which committed the UK to taking 3,000 child refugees.

When the government voted to end the scheme last week, just 350 children had been given sanctuary.