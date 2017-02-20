Robert Mugabe has claimed he has similarities with US President Donald Trump.
The President of Zimbabwe said he had no issue with Mr Trump’s American nationalism and had the same view about his own country.
The 93-year-old also said the US President should be given a chance to prove he was a good leader and his policies should be given time.
"I do not know, give him time," he said.
He did however say that he had not expected the business tycoon to beat Hilary Clinton in the presidential election.
“I was surprised by his election, but I did not like Madam Clinton to win either,” Mr Mugabe told ZBCTv, the Herald reported.
“…When it comes to Donald Trump, on the one hand talking of American nationalism, well America for America, America for Americans – on that we agree. Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans.”
Mr Mugabe also added that he was ready to work with Mr Trump and that he hoped the 45th president would restore good relations between the US and Zimbabwe.
World news in pictures
World news in pictures
-
1/29 14 February 2017
Aerial view of the wreckage of a passenger and freight train after a crash near Bettembourg, Luxembourg
Reuters
-
2/29 14 February 2017
A general view of rescue workers at the scene of a train collision in Dudelange, Luxembourg
EPA
-
3/29 14 February 2017
A man walks next the wreckage of a passenger and freight train after a crash near Bettembourg, Luxembourg
Reuters
-
4/29 14 February 2017
People wait for news of the rescue efforts at Zubao Coal Mine after a blast in Lianyuan, Hunan province, China. A midnight explosion at the mine killed nine miners and three still missing
EPA
-
5/29 14 February 2017
Former British war correspondent David Fox speaks to his lawyer as he waits in a holding cell to attend his ongoing trial at a court in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali. Fox, who was charged along with an Australian businessman with using, possessing and transporting hashish last October, could be jailed for several years if found guilty
Getty Images
-
6/29 14 February 2017
Former British war correspondent David Fox (R) walks to a holding cell after arriving from Kerobokan prison with other prisoners before attending his ongoing trial at a court in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali. Fox, who was charged along with an Australian businessman with using, possessing and transporting hashish last October, could be jailed for several years if found guilty
Getty Images
-
7/29 14 February 2017
US Army personnel offload military equipment at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base near Constanta in Romania. Soldiers and equipment from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, arrived at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base as part of the ongoing Atlantic Resolve mission. The combined arms unit of the "Fighting Eagles" brings a full complement of 500 US troops, a US Army infantry battalion's M1 Abrams tanks, M2 Bradley fighting vehicles, and M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers to Romania
Getty Images
-
8/29 14 February 2017
Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has been assassinated in Malaysia, South Korean media reported
Getty Images
-
9/29 14 February 2017
A Greenpeace activist holds a banner which reads "EDF is bankrupt" in front of the France's state-owned electricity company EDF headquarters during the company's 2016 annual results presentation in Paris, France
Reuters
-
10/29 14 February 2017
A Greenpeace activist holds a placard reading in French "Bankruptcy, Jean-Bernard, out of the nuclear" during the presentation of EDF group's 2016 results in Pari
AP
-
11/29 14 February 2017
y personnel offload military equipment at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base near Constanta in Romania
Getty Images
-
12/29 13 February 2017
A building is seen submerged in flowing water at Riverbend Park as the Oroville Dam releases water down the spillway as an emergency measure in Oroville, California
Getty Images
-
13/29 13 February 2017
Crews work on a damaged section of the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California
Getty Images
-
14/29 7 February 2017
The remains of a car burnt by protesters on Monday night, in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris, France. French police say over 20 protesters were detained during an eruption of violence against police in the Paris suburbs in which a police car was torched. The violence in the night of Monday to Tuesday is a show of outrage in support of a young black man who authorities allege was sodomised by a police officer's baton
Getty Images
-
15/29 7 February 2017
Pakistani Security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast that targeted a Frontier Corps vehicle near the Afghan border in Chaman, Pakistan. At least two Frontier Corps personnel were wounded when a bomb, planted on a road side, exploded as convoy of Pakistani security forces was passing nearby in Chaman
EPA
-
16/29 7 February 2017
An Israeli border policeman walks near workers lifting a housing unit with a crane during the demolition of the illegal Jewish settlement of Amona at the West Bank. Israeli police completed the evacuation of Jewish settlers from the West Bank settlement of Amona in compliance with an Israeli court order that ruled the settlement illegal
EPA
-
17/29 7 February 2017
Israeli settler Tamar Nizri cries after her housing unite (L) was destroyed by an Israeli bulldozer during the demolition of the illegal Jewish settlement of Amona at the West Bank
EPA
-
18/29 7 February 2017
Pakistani Security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast that targeted a Frontier Corps vehicle near the Afghan border in Chaman, Pakistan
EPA
-
19/29 7 February 2017
Civil defense members work at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria
Reuters
-
20/29 7 February 2017
Military commanders salute during a meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran
Reuters
-
21/29 6 February 2017
People hold a sign reading "Justice for Theo" during a protest in Aulnay-sous-Bois, northern Paris, a day after a French police officer was charged with the rape of a youth who was severely injured after allegedly being sodomised with a baton
Getty Images
-
22/29 5 February 2017
A Serbian woman looks on as bulldozers take down a concrete wall near the main bridge in the town of Mitrovica, after the Kosovo government reached an agreement with country's ethnic Serb minority to resolve the issue of a contested wall symbolically dividing the city of Mitrovica
Getty Images
-
23/29 5 February 2017
Bulldozers demolish a wall following weeks of tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo
Reuters
-
24/29 5 February 2017
Libyan coast guard police help an Illegal immigrant and a child who were rescued at sea off the coast of Libya, get off a boat in the capital Tripoli
Getty Images
-
25/29 5 February 2017
Afghan youth shovel snow from the rooves of houses in Kabul, Afghanistan
Reuters
-
26/29 5 February 2017
Migrants warm themselves by a fire from the morning cold in an abandoned warehouse where they took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia. Hundreds of migrants have been sleeping rough in freezing conditions in central Belgrade looking for ways to cross the heavily guarded EU borders
AP
-
27/29 4 February 2017
Soldiers destroy ten hectares of a marijuana plantation after the Mexican army found it, while patrolling the area in Mocorito, in Sinaloa State, Mexico
Reuters
-
28/29 4 February 2017
Ukrainian servicemen patrol at the humanitarian aid center in Avdiivka, Ukraine
AP
-
29/29 4 February 2017
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols at the humanitarian aid center in Avdiivka, Ukraine
AP
Since 2001 Zimbabwe has been under sanctions which cut the country’s lines of credit from multi-lateral lending institutions.
The move is thought to have cost Zimbabwe more than $42 billion and Mr Mugabe is hoping Mr Trump will overturn the ruling.
“Mr Trump may even re-look the sanctions on Zimbabwe,” he said.
“…Indeed Obama did that [impose sanctions] just before he left. Why did he have to do it? ...Why didn’t he leave it to the incoming indumbent to make his own decision? We are just now under sanctions imposed not by Donald Trump but by Obama. What arrogance is that?”
- More about:
- Donald Trump
- Robert Mugabe