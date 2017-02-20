Famine has been declared in two counties of South Sudan by the government and three UN agencies. They say the disaster is the result of prolonged civil war and an entrenched economic crisis that has devastated the war-torn East African nation.

The official classification of famine highlights the human suffering caused by South Sudan’s three-year civil war and even as it was declared President Salva Kiir Mayardit’s government was blocking food aid to some areas, according one UN official.

More than 100,000 people in two counties of Unity state are experiencing famine and there are fears that it will spread as an additional one million South Sudanese are on the brink of starvation, an official report from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation, Unicef and the World Food Programme said.

Thousands on brink of starvation in South Sudan







8 show all Thousands on brink of starvation in South Sudan













1/8 Analysis by the UN estimates that 2.8 million people are currently facing “acute” food and nutrition insecurity in South Sudan’s Greater Upper Nile states, including Unity Ashley Hamer

2/8 This young Rooney fan is one of 40,000 people facing a catastrophic famine that the United Nations believe is already happening Ashley Hamer

3/8 Hunger is driving a range of behaviors. “Families are running out of options,” therefore the skin of cattle is being eaten; undigested food in slaughtered cattle’s stomachs is being removed and “squeezed” to create beef-smelling stock; the killing and eating of birds and animals, not usually hunted, is increasing Ashley Hamer

4/8 People living on the so-called “highlands” of the Sudd swamp travel on thin canoes for days to register for food Ashley Hamer

5/8 The WFP have evidence that children under 10, travelling on their own, walked over 120 miles over days to leave government-control locations for the thin security of Nuer-controlled Nyal Ashley Hamer

6/8 People endure three, four hour waits at five locations where the WFP counted, registered, and then finally distributed life-saving rations Ashley Hamer

7/8 A two-year bloody conflict between mainly Dinka and Nuer groups, allied to warring government and opposition forces, and now spreading into other inter-ethnic struggles, is destroying the country’s once potentially oil-rich future Ashley Hamer

8/8 One UN report says there is “overwhelming evidence” of a humanitarian emergency in four Unity counties where communities are already using “severe coping strategies” not been seen since the conflict began Ashley Hamer

“Our worst fears have been realised,” said Serge Tissot, head of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation in South Sudan. He said the war has disrupted the otherwise fertile country, forcing people to rely on “whatever plants they can find and fish they can catch”.

Roughly 5.5 million people, about 50 percent of South Sudan’s population, are expected to be severely lacking access to food and at risk of death in the coming months, the report said.

If food aid does not reach children urgently “many of them will die”, said Jeremy Hopkins, head of the Unicef in South Sudan. More than 250,000 children are severely malnourished Mr Hopkins said, meaning they are at risk of death.

It is not the first time South Sudan has experienced starvation. More than 70,000 people died during a famine in 1998, but a UN official blamed the country’s politicians for the latest humanitarian crisis.

“This famine is man-made,” said Joyce Luma, head of the World Food Programme in South Sudan. “There is only so much that humanitarian assistance can achieve in the absence of meaningful peace and security.”

Perhaps nowhere else has civil war caused such a drastic decline in South Sudan’s food security than in Central Equatoria state, according to the report.

Traditionally South Sudan’s breadbasket, Central Equatoria has been hit by fighting and ethnically targeted killings that began in July last year and have displaced more than half a million residents and disrupted agricultural production. As a result, more than a third of Central Equatoria’s population is now facing crisis or emergency levels of hunger, the report said.

South Sudan’s widespread hunger has been compounded by an economic crisis as well. The country is experiencing severe inflation and the value of its currency has plummeted 800 percent in the past year, which has made food unaffordable for many families. When the Associated Press visited the western town of Aweil in September, the price of food had risen tenfold in the previous 12 months.

Although it is not as significant as the effects of war and inflation, some of South Sudan’s hunger crisis could be the direct result of government action.

South Sudan: Soaring inflation sends prices skyrocketing

South Sudanese government officials have blocked or placed constraints on the delivery of food aid to areas of the country, according to a UN official who insisted on anonymity because they did not have authorisation to speak to the media. On Monday, the UN agencies said that unimpeded humanitarian access “is urgently needed”.

Tens of thousands of people have died since civil war broke out in December 2013, and the UN warns that South Sudan is at risk of genocide.

UN officials have contested that hunger in South Sudan is even more shocking because of the country’s fertile land conditions. During her farewell briefing in November as head of the UN mission in the country, Ellen Loj said that South Sudan has the resources and climate to feed itself.

“When I am flying up country I am always surprised to see all that fertile land and there is not anything,” Ms Loj said. “You could feed yourself plenty and I hope peace will come to South Sudan.”

International Development Secretary Priti Patel said: “This is an urgent and severe crisis, with almost half the population in desperate need.

“Almost 5 million face the daily threat of going without enough food and water and 3 million people have been forced from their homes because of ruthless violence and widespread use of rape.

“The UK will not look the other way while people of South Sudan suffer: the Government of South Sudan must put an end to ethnic violence, allow humanitarian access and deliver long-lasting peace.”

She added: “The international community now needs to step up alongside Britain to stop famine spreading and help support stability in South Sudan and the region, which is firmly in all our interests.”

AP