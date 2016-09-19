Suspect Ahmad Rahami sued local police for subjecting him and his family to discrimination and “selective enforcement”, according to court documents.

The man who has been named as the suspect behind two bombs in Manhattan and New Jersey this weekend reportedly claimed that police tried to shut down their chicken restaurant too early.

While the motive for the bombings remain unclear, the court documents filed in 2011 have shone light on potential feelings of disenfranchisement within the suspect's community in New Jersey.

The 28-year-old, who is being sought for questioning by FBI agents and the police, brought the lawsuit along with his father, 53-year-old Mohammad Sr, and his brother, Mohammad, in 2011.

The family reportedly said in the court documents that they suffered racial abuse from residents in Elizabeth, New Jersey, who said that “Muslims don’t belong here”.

In the lawsuit, the Rahami family claimed “discrimination”, “false arrest” and “abuse of protest”.

The case was filed in Newark and says the family came from Afghanistan and opened the First American Fried Chicken restaurant in 2002, and did not receive any summons until 2008.

They claimed that they suffered "false and baseless complaints" against them and their business from unidentified people between 2009 and 2011.

In 2008, the family were asked to shut down the business at 10pm each night. Despite the family claiming they had a legal right to remain open for longer, they alleged that the defendants sought to "harass, humiliate, intimidate, retalisate against and force" the family to close by 10pm.

"The tickets, summons and complaints were all baseless, unfounded, and designed solely to intimidate and harass plaintiffs," the document read.