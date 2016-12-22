Artists are demanding Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, remove their work from her luxury apartment because they are embarrassed to be associated with her and her father.

The New York artists have formed a group called the Halt Action Group (HAG) and launched a campaign, "Dear Ivanka", in protest at the 35-year-old’s support for her father’s policies.

Ms Trump’s social media accounts include numerous photos of her posing in her New York apartment in front a range of paintings, sculptures and designer furniture.

But many of the artists whose work is displayed are unhappy about being linked to the President-elect’s daughter.

One, Alex Da Corte, commented on a photo of Ms Trump posing in front of one of his paintings saying: “Dear @Ivankatrump please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you.”

Another, Alex Israel, commented on a different post demanding Ms Trump: “Stand with artists and so many people around the world who believe that America means equality for all people."

The HAG’s website states: “Dear Ivanka, we need to talk about your dad.

"Racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny, and homophobia are not acceptable anywhere—least of all in the White House.

"Hate has no place in the White House. We refuse to "wait and see". We look to you as the voice of reason."

Ivanka Trump frequently posts pictures of her art collection on social media sites ( Instagram : dear_ Ivanka )

The group was formed by Alison Gingeras, a curator, Bill Powers, an art dealer, artist Jonathan Horowitz and several others.

Mr Powers told Bloomberg: “I think there are a lot of artists that are uncomfortable now being incorporated, or leveraged, as part of the Ivanka Trump brand.”

Ms Gingeras said the group wanted to “thwart the normalisation of what was unfolding in front of our eyes” and force Ms Trump "to answer for some of the hypocrisy she embodies”.

The HAG held a rally last month outside the Puck building in Manhattan where Ms Trump lives with her husband, Jared Kushner. Over 500 protesters held placards reading “Dear Ivanka your Daddy is scary as hell” and “Putin? Really?”

They also wrote postcards to Ms Trump bearings messages such as, “Dear Ivanka, are you going to help anyone that doesn’t look like you?" and, “Dear Ivanka, bigotry is not in style”.

President Trump protests







20 show all President Trump protests





































1/20 Patrons hold a sign as people march by while protesting the election of Republican Donald Trump as the president of the United States in downtown Los Angeles, California Reuters

2/20 Demonstrators rally following the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States, in Oakland, California Reuters

3/20 Demonstrators march following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States Reuters

4/20 Thousands of protesters rallied across the United States expressing shock and anger over Donald Trump's election, vowing to oppose divisive views they say helped the Republican billionaire win the presidency AFP/Getty Images

5/20 Demonstrators protest outside the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Illinois Getty

6/20 A police officer aims a launcher after demonstrators threw projectiles toward a line of officers during a demonstration in Oakland, California Reuters

7/20 An officer examines a vandalized police vehicle as demonstrators riot in Oakland, California Reuters

8/20 Demonstrators take over the Hollywood 101 Freeway just north of Los Angeles City Hall in protest against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States Reuters

9/20 A woman holds up a sign reading 'Trump you are an Idiot' as demonstrators gather during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside the City Hall building in Los Angeles, California EPA

10/20 A masked demonstrator gestures toward a police line during a demonstration in Oakland, California Reuters

11/20 Demonstrators protest against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States, near the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada Reuters

12/20 Musician Lagy Gaga stages a protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on a sanitation truck outside Trump Tower in New York City Getty

13/20 A woman yells as she takes part in a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood AP

14/20 A man dressed in red-white-and-blue sits on the curb during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood AP

15/20 A protester sets off fireworks during a protest against President-elect Donald Trumpin Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood AP

16/20 University of California, Davis students protest on campus in Davis, California, U.S. following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States Reuters

17/20 An Oakland police officer checks out damage after a window was broken by protesters at a car dealership in downtown Oakland, Calif AP

18/20 A protester faces a police line in downtown Oakland, Calif AP

19/20 President-elect Donald Trumpís victory set off multiple protests AP

20/20 A fire burns during protests in Oakland, Calif AP

Some of the artists said the new-found influence of Ms Trump had made them think more carefully about who their work is sold to and seen by.

Ivanka Trump has been the subject of several protests since her father’s election in November as the next US President. Last month calls for a boycott of her clothing brand led several shops to drop the line from their stores.

Her close involvement in planning for Mr Trump’s presidency has also raised questions. The President-elect announced following his election that his children, including Ivanka, would run his businesses while he is President to avoid him suffering a conflict of interest.

Since then, however, Ivanka has taken part in Mr Trump’s conversations with the Japanese Prime Minister and Argentinian President – both countries where the Trump family has business interests.

Mr Trump’s team denied any business matters had been discussed during the talks.