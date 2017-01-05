A US Army Honour Guard passed out in front of Barack Obama as the outgoing US President gave a farewell speech to the armed forces on Wednesday.

The soldier was pictured face down on the ground while other guards remained standing, as if nothing had happened to their colleague.

The serviceman is believed to have fainted as Mr Obama addressed the military at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington Virginia, for the last time before he leaves office.

It is unclear what happened to the guard, but it is not uncommon for soldiers to pass out during ceremonies because they often have to stand to attention for hours at a time.

Moments earlier Mr Obama had told members of the US military that there is “no greater privilege and no greater honor” than serving as their Commander-in-Chief.

He said: “As I reflect on the challenges we have faced together and on those to come, I believe that one of the greatest tasks before our armed forces is to retain the high confidence that the American people rightly place in you.

Fainting is not uncommon for Honour Guards, who have to stand for hours at a time (AFP/ Getty Images)

“We must never hesitate to act when necessary to defend our nation, but we must also never rush into war because sending you into harm's way should be a last and not first resort.”

He called for a smooth transition as he hands over control of the military to President-elect Donald Trump.

He said: “We've got to make sure that during this transition period that there is a seamless passing of the baton, that there's continuity.”