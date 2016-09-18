Barack Obama will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

They will meet in New York on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday to discuss a recently agreed deal on US military aid, the White House said.

"The meeting also will be an opportunity to discuss the need for genuine advancement of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the face of deeply troubling trends on the ground," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

MR Obama will also meet on Monday with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to discuss ways to deepen the US-China relationship and to address "provocations" by North Korea, he said.

