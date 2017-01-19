On the final day of his presidency, Barack Obama sent a letter thanking Americans for the honour of serving in the White House Oval Office for eight years.

Tensions boiled among Americans following the narrow electoral college win of President-elect Donald Trump – who lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton by some three million ballots.

In the scandal-ridden two months since Election Day, progressive Americans have looked to Mr Obama, the first black president for moral guidance and reassurance. His letter sent on the morning of his final day in office repeated his signature measured tone.

“I wanted to say one final thank you for the honour of serving as your 44th [president],” Mr Obama wrote. “Because all that I’ve learned in my time in office, I’ve learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.”

In his final press conference, Mr Obama made clear that he would take a much needed break from political life, embracing his return to the role of citizen, to write, to be a father, to be silent.

However, Mr Obama, who has been critical of Mr Trump’s temperamental unfitness to serve as president, said he would return to defend core American values.

“There’s a difference between that normal functioning of politics and certain issues or certain moments where I think our core values may be at stake,” he told reporters. He listed policies of “systematic discrimination”, voter suppression, “institutional efforts to silence dissent or the press”, and deporting undocumented immigrants brought here as children.

Joe Biden and Barack Obama through the years







15 show all Joe Biden and Barack Obama through the years



























1/15 Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden watch Barack Obama's farewell speech on 11 January. Obama called Biden his 'brother'

2/15 US President Barack Obama speaks alongside US Vice President Joe Biden about the Affordable Care Act AFP/Getty Images

3/15 Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama Getty

4/15 President Obama listens to Joe Biden speak of his work on defeating cancer on 18 October in the White House Reuters

5/15 U.S. President Barack Obama is applauded by House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President Joe Biden while delivering his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington Reuters

6/15 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden interjects as President Barack Obama delivers remarks at a reception for the 25th anniversary of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics at the White House in Washington REUTERS

7/15 Obama and Vice President Joe Biden react after a heckler was removed for their extended interruption (Reuters)

8/15 U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) as Vice President Joe Biden looks on

9/15 Barack and Michelle Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden observing a moment of silence outside the White House to mark the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Getty Images

10/15 Barack Obama and Joe Biden putt on the White House putting green Getty

11/15 President Barack Obama and Joe Biden in April 2013 AFP/Getty Images

12/15 January 1, 2013: U.S. President Barack Obama winks as he arrives with Vice President Joe Biden (L) in the briefing room Reuters

13/15 President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and others receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House May 1, 2011 in Washington, DC Getty Images

14/15 Vice-President Joe Biden, right, confirmed that the US was looking at ways of taking legal action against Julian Assange - back in December 2010 GETTY IMAGES

15/15 Joe Biden, left, and retired military officers watch President Barack Obama sign orders to close down the detention centre at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in January 2009 GETTY IMAGES

Mr Obama ended his letter reminding people that they have their work cut out for them as Mr Trump assumes office.

“I’ll be right there with you every step of the way,” he said.

“And when the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'We.' 'We the People.' 'We shall overcome.'

“Yes, we can.”

Obama tells the press: "America needs you, and our democracy needs you"

Read the letter in full:

My fellow Americans,

It's a long-standing tradition for the sitting president of the United States to leave a parting letter in the Oval Office for the American elected to take his or her place. It's a letter meant to share what we know, what we've learned, and what small wisdom may help our successor bear the great responsibility that comes with the highest office in our land, and the leadership of the free world.

But before I leave my note for our 45th president, I wanted to say one final thank you for the honor of serving as your 44th. Because all that I've learned in my time in office, I've learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.

Throughout these eight years, you have been the source of goodness, resilience, and hope from which I've pulled strength. I've seen neighbors and communities take care of each other during the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes. I have mourned with grieving families searching for answers — and found grace in a Charleston church.

Biden on Obama: 'I don't like him, I love him'

I've taken heart from the hope of young graduates and our newest military officers. I've seen our scientists help a paralyzed man regain his sense of touch, and wounded warriors once given up for dead walk again. I've seen Americans whose lives have been saved because they finally have access to medical care, and families whose lives have been changed because their marriages are recognized as equal to our own. I've seen the youngest of children remind us through their actions and through their generosity of our obligations to care for refugees, or work for peace, and, above all, to look out for each other.

I've seen you, the American people, in all your decency, determination, good humor, and kindness. And in your daily acts of citizenship, I've seen our future unfolding.

All of us, regardless of party, should throw ourselves into that work — the joyous work of citizenship. Not just when there's an election, not just when our own narrow interest is at stake, but over the full span of a lifetime.

I'll be right there with you every step of the way.

And when the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'We.' 'We the People.' 'We shall overcome.'

Yes, we can.

President Barack Obama