Barack Obama moved to tears as he pays tribute to Michelle during farewell speech

The President only has to say the word 'Michelle' for the crowd to give the First Lady a standing ovation

The Independent US

An emotional Barack Obama was in tears as he paid tribute to his wife Michelle during his farewell speech. 

Speaking in his home state of Chicago, he described his wife as his “best friend” and also addressed his two daughters Malia and Sasha.

In his last major speech before Donald Trump assumes office next week, the President only had to say the word “Michelle” for the crowd to give the first lady a standing ovation. 

“You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humour,” Mr Obama said.

“You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model.

“So, you have made me proud and you have made the country proud,” he added.

Ms Obama delivered her final speech as First Lady last week and told the audience “the country belongs to you” as she defended diversity. 

During the speech she said she hoped she had made people proud. 

