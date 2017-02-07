Betsy DeVos has been voted in as education secretary after Vice President Mike Pence cast a rare, tie-breaking vote on the Senate floor.

There were 51 votes in her favour and 50 against.

She was the only cabinet pick to come close to failure after Democrats successfully stalled and delayed her senate hearing.

The vote came after the Democrats staged a 24-hour protest in the senate, asking for support from just one more Republican to break the vote in their favour.

In the days before her appointment, congressional switchboards were jammed as people phoned in to protest to their representatives.

Two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, were against her appointment, but a third Republican dissenter was needed.

Mr Pence was filmed running up the steps to the Senate on Tuesday morning to cast his vote for Ms DeVos and ensure a 50-50 tie. It was the first time in American history that a Vice President's vote was required to break a tie for a cabinet pick.

This cabinet nom is so unqualified, so divisive, that @MikePenceVP had to drive down Pennsylvania Ave to cast the deciding vote. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 7, 2017

Jeff Sessions, the incoming attorney general, also voted in her favour. His confirmation vote was scheduled for just after Ms DeVos to ensure he could take part.

Democrats accused her of not having any experience in the classroom and being head of an agency that funds free schools, which she is against. She is in favour of school choice and charter schools, which means federal funds could be diverted from free schools and disadvantage the lowest income students further.

Senator Al Franken grilled the billionaire philanthropist during her senate confirmation hearing last month on her thoughts about teaching methods, and said he was surprised that she knew so little of an issue that had been discussed in education for years.

She has also come under fire for lobbying government for anti-LGBT and anti-abortion bills.

Civil rights groups said they were "deeply concerned" about Ms DeVos, who could dismantle protections for LGBT and transgender students.

The Best of Bernie Sanders' grilling of Betsy DeVos in her Senate nomination hearing for Education Secretary



Her family has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to groups that promote "conversion therapy" for gay people.

In her new role, she will be responsible for deciding which federal education laws schools abide by in each state.