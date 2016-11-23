Black Friday is back. Forget the election, Brexit, and goodbye to Thanksgiving - retail therapy is a great way to get a quick, feel-good hit and it's also wonderful way to burn off the calories from that turkey sandwich.
Most of the nation’s largest and most popular stores will be open on Friday, so never fear - keen shoppers can start buying their Christmas presents early.
Some stores have been vague about their opening and closing times, and have only confirmed they will be open. Opening hours also depends on the retailer’s location.
Barnes & Noble: opens 8am, closes 10pm
Bed, Bath & Beyond: opens 6am
Best Buy: Opens 8am
Costco: opens 9am, closes 8.30pm
Dick’s Sporting Goods: opens 5am, closes 10pm
Gap: 6pm overnight to 10pm Black Friday, depending on mall hours
Hobby Lobby: opens 8am, closes 9pm
Home Depot: opens 5am
JC Penney: overnight until 10pm on Black Friday
Kmart: 7pm overnight to 2pm Friday
Kohl’s: 6pm overnight to Black Friday
Lowe’s: opens 6am
Macy’s: open 6am to 10pm
Office Depot: opens 6am
Old Navy: 4pm overnight to midnight Black Friday
RadioShack: 8am to 1pm
Sam’s Club: opens 7am
Sears: Opens 5am. Sales will be available online and in stores until 1pm Black Friday
Staples: opens 6am
Target: 6pm overnight to late Black Friday
TJ Maxx: opens 7am, closes 10pm
Toys R Us: open straight from 5pm Thanksgiving for 30 hours
Walgreens: 7am to midnight
Walmart: most stores open 24 hours but the sale starts 6pm on Thanksgiving
