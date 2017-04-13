Footage has emerged of a police officer appearing to kick a handcuffed black man in the face.

In the video, posted on Facebook by Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, an officer can be seen pulling the man from his car onto the ground.

The officer then handcuffs the man, before another officer appears to run over to the pair and stomp on the man's face.

The footage was taken in Georgia on a mobile phone.

Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta wrote on Facebook: "We are DEMANDING that Gwinnett County Police Department immediately terminate this officer who viciously kicked a HANDCUFFED BLACK MAN lying on the ground in the middle of the street (off Sugarloaf Parkway) without cause and without merit.

"After brutally kicking him in the face, blood splattered everywhere."

The group said it would now seek to have criminal charges brought against the officer.

The Gwinnett County police department is yet to comment on the video.