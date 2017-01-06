At least 33 inmates have been killed in an uprising in a Brazilian prison in the northernmost region of Roraima, according to local government.

The riot at the Monte Cristo Agricultural Penitentiary in Boa Vista, which broke out at dawn, was reportedly a reaction to the prison uprising and death of around 60 people in the Amazon jungle's Manaus prison on Sunday night.

The government has been quick to blame the Roraima riot, according to daily newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, on northern rebel group the FDN (​Familia do Norte).

A group of prisoners, now back in their cells, reportedly escaped at 2.30am before slaughtering inmates in an apparent fight between supporters of opposing militant factions.

"It's the CCP (Primeiro Comando da Capital)," said one agent, quoted by Brazilian news website Jornal O Globo, who was naming the same criminal organisation that was blamed for the Manaus violence.

There were 1,500 prisoners at the scene and 15 prison officers on duty at the time, and some of the victims were decapitated, according to reports.

"It was not worse because we were able to react," added the officer.

The chaos was reportedly quelled after the Special Operations Battalion and military police intervened.

The prison massacre, confirmed by the region's Secretariat of Justice and Citizenship, is reportedly now the country's third most deadly since the 1992 Carandiru executions when 111 prisoners died.