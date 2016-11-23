A major advertising company has banned Breitbart News from using its ad-serving tools after judging the conservative news site had violated its hate speech rules.

AppNexus analysed Breitbart's website after US President-elect Donald Trump appointed the media company's boss Steve Bannon as his chief strategist.

"We did a human audit of Breitbart and determined there were enough articles and headlines that cross that line, using either coded or overt language," AppNexus spokesman Joshua Zeitz told Bloomberg.

Mr Trump's appointment of Mr Bannon was met with backlash due to Breitbart's appeal to the alt-right movement, which has been accused of racism, anti-semitism and misogyny.

Steve Bannon calls liberal women 'a bunch of dykes'

The President-elect praised Mr Bannon as a "highly qualified leader" and someone who worked well on his presidential campaign.

Mr Bannon declared Breitbart "the platform for the alt-right" after taking over it four years ago.

It is now the most widely-read conservative site in America and was regularly cited by Mr Trump throughout his campaign.

In the run-up to the election, Mr Trump gave several interviews to the site, driving its traffic to a 124 per cent spike in 2016.

President Trump protests







20 show all President Trump protests





































1/20 Patrons hold a sign as people march by while protesting the election of Republican Donald Trump as the president of the United States in downtown Los Angeles, California Reuters

2/20 Demonstrators rally following the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States, in Oakland, California Reuters

3/20 Demonstrators march following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States Reuters

4/20 Thousands of protesters rallied across the United States expressing shock and anger over Donald Trump's election, vowing to oppose divisive views they say helped the Republican billionaire win the presidency AFP/Getty Images

5/20 Demonstrators protest outside the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Illinois Getty

6/20 A police officer aims a launcher after demonstrators threw projectiles toward a line of officers during a demonstration in Oakland, California Reuters

7/20 An officer examines a vandalized police vehicle as demonstrators riot in Oakland, California Reuters

8/20 Demonstrators take over the Hollywood 101 Freeway just north of Los Angeles City Hall in protest against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States Reuters

9/20 A woman holds up a sign reading 'Trump you are an Idiot' as demonstrators gather during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside the City Hall building in Los Angeles, California EPA

10/20 A masked demonstrator gestures toward a police line during a demonstration in Oakland, California Reuters

11/20 Demonstrators protest against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States, near the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada Reuters

12/20 Musician Lagy Gaga stages a protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on a sanitation truck outside Trump Tower in New York City Getty

13/20 A woman yells as she takes part in a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood AP

14/20 A man dressed in red-white-and-blue sits on the curb during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood AP

15/20 A protester sets off fireworks during a protest against President-elect Donald Trumpin Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood AP

16/20 University of California, Davis students protest on campus in Davis, California, U.S. following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States Reuters

17/20 An Oakland police officer checks out damage after a window was broken by protesters at a car dealership in downtown Oakland, Calif AP

18/20 A protester faces a police line in downtown Oakland, Calif AP

19/20 President-elect Donald Trumpís victory set off multiple protests AP

20/20 A fire burns during protests in Oakland, Calif AP

While Breitbart doesn't buy ads directly using AppNexus, it shows ads from the company's customers, according to Bloomberg.

It is unclear what financial impact this may have.

Controversial headlines from the site, including one which praised the confederate flag and another which said "women should log off" when faced with harassment online.

In an email to Bloomberg, Breitbart News Network CEO Larry Solov said the company "has always and continues to condemn racism and bigotry in any form".