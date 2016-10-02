Police shot dead a black teenager in front of his younger sister, in a killing that has sparked angry protests in Los Angeles.

Officers from the city's police department say Carnell Snell Jr was killed after they pulled over a car he was travelling in when they spotted it had a paper licence plate and believed it may have been stolen.

They claim the 18-year-old got out of the vehicle with another man and started to flee.

Sgt Barry Montgomery said they chased Mr Snell Jr to the back of a house, where they shot him.

The other man, believed to have been the driver of the car, fled the scene and is currently on the run.

Sgt Montgomery said a gun was removed from the scene, but Mr Snell Jr’s family deny he was armed.

His younger sister, Trenell Snell, said she was sitting with friends outside the house when saw her brother, known as CJ, running from police.

She said she began to run as well and heard gunfire. She dropped to the ground and saw her brother was being handcuffed on the ground as well.

Distraught mother of Carnell Snell Jr, 17, who was killed in South LA police shooting, speaks out https://t.co/fiJGRRCugI pic.twitter.com/eFNoKisnVn — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) 2 October 2016

"At the end of the day, the cops came and shot my brother," she said. "Killed my brother."

Mr Snell’s mother, Monique Morgan, told reporters she had asked authorities to let her see the her son's body to confirm it was him, but claimed her request had been refused.

In a tearful interview with ABC News, Ms Morgan repeatedly begged police to "let her see her son".

LA police said they did not know exactly what happened during the incident and that they were currently at the early stages of an investigation.

Police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott sparks riots in Charlotte







7 show all Police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott sparks riots in Charlotte











1/7 Police officers clash with protesters after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte REUTERS

2/7 Charlotte Police officers were searching the apartment complex for a suspect with an outstanding warrant when they gunned down Scott. The victim was not the person they were originally trying to find REUTERS

3/7 The shooting occurred at 4 pm on 20 September, a day after police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, released video showing the shooting death of Terence Crutcher by one of their officers REUTERS

4/7 Scott reportedly exited his vehicle at his apartment complex, but got back inside when he saw officers. The police report said Scott then re-emerged from his vehicle “armed with a firearm and posed an imminent deadly threat to the officers” REUTERS

5/7 Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests REUTERS

6/7 Police identified two-year veteran Brentley Vinson as the officer who fired the shots. A law enforcement source told WBTV that Mr Vinson is African American REUTERS

7/7 Protesters demonstrate in front of police officers REUTERS

As news of the shooting spread, protests erupted around the crime scene as the family described Mr Snell Jr as respectful young man who like skateboarding and loved his family.

One protester at the scene, Tia Gonzalez, 36, told the Los Angeles Times she had come because she knew the community was “going to be hurting”.

She criticised the recent spate of shootings of black men by police, saying: “A police officer should not be the judge, the jury and the executioner”.

It comes after days of protests near San Diego, where police shot a black man who was believed to be “behaving erratically”.

Meanwhile in Pasadena, California, a black man armed with a knife was shot dead by police, prompting two mostly peaceful protests.

Campaigners, including the Black Lives Matter movement, say police are too cavalier when it comes to pursuing black suspects.

The high-profile deaths of men such as Keith Lamont Scott and Terence Crutcher have prompted calls for prosecutions of police officers involved and an review of white officers' perceptions of black suspects.