Protests erupted in North Carolina after police shot and killed a black man who was unarmed and had a disability, witnesses said.

Charlotte Police officers were searching for a different person who had an outstanding warrant when they gunned down the victim, identified as 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott.

Scott reportedly exited his vehicle at his apartment complex, but got back inside when he saw officers. The police report said Scott then re-emerged from his vehicle “armed with a firearm and posed an imminent deadly threat to the officers”.

The shooting occurred at 4 pm on Tuesday, a day after police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, released video showing the Friday shooting death of Terence Crutcher by one of their officers, adding to ongoing scrutiny of local police departments across the US for the almost routine killing of unarmed black people.

“I don’t believe [the man shot] was the one with the warrants, but we don’t know if there was a connection,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said. “At this point, all we know they’re in the apartment complex parking lot and this subject gets out with a weapon, they engage him and one of the officers felt a lethal threat and fired his weapon because of that.”

The brother and sister of the man who was shot and killed told me he was reading and waiting for his son to be dropped off from school — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 21, 2016

Police identified two-year veteran Brentley Vinson as the officer who fired the shots. Mr Vinson is a black police officer, a police source told WBTV.

CMPD said they recovered a firearm in their report, but witness accounts conflict with authorities’ official story.

A woman who identified herself as Scott’s daughter streamed the aftermath on Facebook Live. Her profile was deactivated at the time of this writing.

WBTV reported that, in the video, the woman said Scott was sitting in his car reading a book before the officers deployed a Taser and shot him four times. She said he was unarmed and disclosed that he had a disability.

“The police just shot my daddy four times for being black,” she reportedly said.

Another woman, identified as Scott’s sister, said undercover detectives “jumped out of their truck”, shouted he had a gun, and opened fire.

Here's the man's sister. She says he did not have a gun. @CMPD says he did. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/JwHMixy9m7 — Sarah-Blake Morgan (@SarahBlakeWBTV) September 20, 2016

“He sits in the shade, reads his book, does his studies, and waits for his kids to get off the bus,” she said. “He didn’t have no gun. He wasn’t messing with nobody.”

Large crowds gathered in the neighbourhood by 9 pm, with residents holding signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “It Was a Book”.

CMPD reported via Twitter that at least one officer sustained a non-life threatening injury as demonstrators surrounded officers – who maintained a heavy presence in the area since the afternoon shooting. There were some reports that protesters threw plastic water bottles at the officers donning full riot gear.

Police have deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd, and one police cruiser was reportedly towed away after sustaining damage during the demonstration.

Keith Lamont Scott is the sixth civilian killed by CMPD. The District Attorney’s office determined that officers were justified in the previous five cases.