Officials in Wisconsin removed information about climate change on a government website and replaced it with unfounded claims that the science behind global warming is still a matter of “debate” within days of Donald Trump’s US election victory, it has emerged.

The Earth's atmosphere has already warmed by nearly one degree Celsius in little over a century and the basic science demonstrating that carbon dioxide emissions have driven this process and will continue to do so is undeniable.

The head of the American Association for the Advancement of Science recently compared those who do to people who dispute the existence of gravity, while 31 scientific bodies wrote to the US Congress last year with the central message that climate change is real.

However the US President-elect has dismissed the science as a “hoax” and climate change denial is alarmingly common among right-wing American politicians.

In the new guidance, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) does not actually mention climate change – apart from in the page’s url.

Headlined The Great Lakes and a changing world, it says: “As it has done throughout the centuries, the Earth is going through a change.

“The reasons for this change at this particular time in the Earth's long history are being debated and researched by academic entities outside the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

“The effects of such a change are also being debated but whatever the causes and effects, the DNR's responsibility is to manage our state's natural resources through whatever event presents itself; flood, drought, tornadoes, ice/snow or severe heat.”

This is a standard line used by climate science deniers and sceptics.

Previously the same page, headlined Climate Change and Wisconsin´s Great Lakes, echoed the scientific consensus and stated a number of simple, verifiable facts.

“Earth´s climate is changing. Human activities that increase heat–trapping (‘green house’) gases are the main cause,” it said.

“Earth´s average temperature has increased 1.4 °F since 1850 and the eight warmest years on record have occurred since 1998.

“Increasing temperatures have led to changes in rainfall patterns and snow and ice cover. These changes could have severe effects on the Great Lakes and the plants, wildlife and people who depend on them.

“While no one can predict exactly what climate change will mean for our Great Lakes, scientists agree that the following changes are likely if climate change patterns continue.”

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







11 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change



















1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

It said increased temperatures would result in greater evaporation and therefore lower lake levels as well as warmer water.

This would reduce the habitat for cold water species and result in a loss of “critical wetland areas”.

And the lower water levels “could have severe economic consequences for our valuable shipping industry, lakeshore recreation, and coastal businesses”,” the webpage once warned.

However it added: “The good news is that we can all work to slow climate change and lessen its effects.”

Trump comments on Paris Climate deal

A spokesman for the DNR told the Milwaukee-Wisconsin Journal Sentinel: “The updated page reflects our position on this topic that we have communicated for years, that our agency regularly must respond to a variety of environmental and human stressors from drought, flooding, wind events to changing demographics.

“Our agency must be ready to respond to each of these challenges. Adaptation has been our position on this topic.

“As you know the causes and effects of any changes in climate are still being debated and research on the matter is being done in academic circles outside DNR.”