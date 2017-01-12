Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General does not have the “empathy” for the role, according to Cory Booker, one of only three African American senators.

Jeff Sessions “has not demonstrated a commitment to a central requisite of the job – to aggressively pursue the congressional mandate of civil rights, equal rights and justice for all”, Mr Booker said.

The New Jersey Senator was testifying at the nomination hearing for Mr Sessions, who has been chosen by the President-elect to serve as the US government's chief law enforcement officer and chief lawyer.

But Mr Booker said that if Mr Trump's choice of the two-decade senator for Alabama was confirmed into the role he "will be required to pursue justice for women, but his record indicates that he won’t.”

He added: “He will be expected to defend voting rights, but his record indicates that he won’t."

Mr Booker was echoing the concerns raised by civil rights campaigners, who have been vocal in their criticism of Mr Trump's choice for the role.

Mr Sessions has previously been accused of bringing criminal prosecutions against a pair of black officials in his home state, as retaliation for their roles in derailing his nomination to be a judge.

J Gerald Hebert, a senior civil rights attorney at the Department of Justice, also said in sworn testimony to the Senate that Mr Sessions had described a white attorney as “maybe” a “disgrace to his race” for working with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

He also accused Mr Sessions of dismissing other civil rights organisations. Others have claimed he used racist language in the past.

In a 2009 discussion about a new federal hate crime law that would protect LGBT people and women, Mr Sessions said: “Today, I’m not sure women or people with different sexual orientations face that kind of discrimination, I just don’t see it.”

Despite the controversy, the nomination hearing - which started earlier this week with the senator holding a mixed-race baby in his lap - is expected to confirm Mr Sessions' appointment.

Senate Democrats do not have the votes to block his nomination and they do not appear to be seeking help from their Republican colleagues to do so.

Jeff Sessions holds baby on lap as Senate hearing begins

Mr Booker, who has gained a reputation in the Senate for some degree of bipartisan work, nonetheless argued that the ideals of the nation called on him to oppose Mr Sessions’ nomination.

“I know it is exceptional for a senator to testify against another senator nominated for a cabinet position,” he said. “But I believe, like perhaps all of my colleagues in the Senate, that in the choice between standing with Senate norms or standing up for what my conscience tells me is best for our country, I will always choose conscience and country.”

He added that Mr Sessions' "record indicates that we cannot count on him to support state and national efforts toward bringing justice to a justice system that people on both sides of the aisle readily admit is biased against the poor, drug addicted, mentally ill, and people of colour.

The video of Mr Booker's testimony has already been viewed more than 3 million times on his official Facebook page.

World news in pictures







35 show all World news in pictures



































































1/35 11 January 2017 Syrian men and Civil Defence volunteers, also known as the White Helmets, search for survivors amid the rubble of a building following a reported air strike on the town of Taftanaz, in the northern province of Idlib Getty

2/35 11 January 2017 A quarantine official sprays disinfectant on a habitat for migratory birds in Jeju City, Jeju Island, South Korea, to prevent the spread of avian influenza that has ravaged the country since mid-November. The highly pathogenic H5N6 virus has been found in bird faeces there EPA

3/35 11 January 2017 Anders Behring Breivik on the second day of the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway NTB Scanpix/Lise Aaserud via Reuters

4/35 11 January 2017 Anders Behring Breivik together with his defence lawyers Mona Danielsen (L) and Oystein Storrvik on the second day of the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway Reuters

5/35 11 January 2017 Men carry the coffin of a relative who died in one of Tuesday's two bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban claimed attacks earlier on Tuesday in Kabul that killed at least 38 people and wounded dozens AP

6/35 11 January 2017 Afghan mourners and relatives of a victim of twin Taliban blasts, cover the grave with soil in Kabul. Bombings across three Afghan cities including Kabul killed around 50 people and wounded 100 others, in a day of carnage as Taliban insurgents escalate a deadly winter campaign of violence Getty

7/35 10 January 2017 US President Barack Obama wipes a tear from his eye while delivering his farewell address to the American people EPA

8/35 10 January 2017 US President Barack Obama departs after concluding his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois Reuters

9/35 10 January 2017 First lady Michelle Obama hugs US President Barack Obama after his farewell address to the American people at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois EPA

10/35 10 January 2017 US President Barack Obama waves to supporters as he walks off the stage after he delivered his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois Getty

11/35 10 January 2017 Residents at a community in Navotas sift through debris following an early morning fire in the northern suburb of Manila, Philippines. Fire officials said the fire razed more than 600 shanty homes and left more than 1,500 families homeless AP

12/35 10 January 2017 Two loud explosions have rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing casualties. The target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers' offices. Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that first, a suicide bomber carried out an attack, followed by a second explosion, caused by car bomb parked near the site AP

13/35 10 January 2017 An Afghan police officer sits next to an injured person inside an ambulance after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Reuters

14/35 10 January 2017 Men carry an injured police officer to a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Reuters

15/35 10 January 2017 Protestors are seen behind Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., as he arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington DC AP

16/35 10 January 2017 Tyrone Sanders, father of Emanuel Church shooting victim Tywanza Sanders, arrives at the Charleston Federal Courthouse during the federal trial of Dylann Roof in Charleston, South Carolina Reuters

17/35 10 January 2017 The van carrying Dylann Roof leaves the US District Court in Charleston, S.C. An unrepentant Roof was sentenced to death for fatally shooting nine black church members during a Bible study session, becoming the first person ordered executed for a federal hate crime Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP

18/35 10 January 2017 US Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks at the US Institute of Peace "2017 Passing the Baton" conference in Washington DC Reuters

19/35 10 January 2017 Millions of people have been without water for weeks after fighting damaged key infrastructure in the Wadi Barada region outside Damascus that is the main water source for the capital Getty

20/35 10 January 2017 Syrians wait to fill plastic containers with water provided by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in the capital Damascus Getty

21/35 10 January 2017 Migrants queue for food in front of an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia AP

22/35 10 January 2017 Migrants queue for food in front of an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. Hundreds of migrants are sleeping rough in parks and make-shift shelters in the Serbian capital in freezing temperatures waiting for a chance to move forward toward the European Union AP

23/35 10 January 2017 Honour guards stand by the draped casket of former Prime Minister and President of Portugal Mario Soares during a state funeral ceremony at the Jeronimos monastery in Lisbon, Portugal AP

24/35 10 January 2017 A confiscated handgun and a mug shot of Hmidi Saber, a suspected member of Ansar al-Sharia, a Libyan group linked to al-Qaeda, displayed by the Italian police during a press conference on anti-terrorism operation at the police headquarters in Rome AFP/Getty Images

25/35 10 January 2017 Italian police displayed a confiscated Islamic State (IS) during a press conference on anti-terrorism operation at the police headquarters in Rome. Hmidi Saber, a suspected member of Ansar al-Sharia, a Libyan group linked to al-Qaeda, was arrested in an anti-terrorism operation called 'Black Flag' Getty

26/35 10 January 2017 An Iraqi flag waves over the damaged building of al-Salam hospital in Mosul, Iraq. The Mosul hospital has been left almost completely gutted by the battle to retake it. Al-Salam hospital was the scene of one of the most significant setbacks for Iraqi troops in the Mosul operation, but was retaken this month after a stepped-up campaign of US-led coalition airstrikes AP

27/35 10 January 2017 An Iraqi soldier patrols by al-Salam hospital in Mosul, Iraq. The Mosul hospital has been left almost completely gutted by the battle to retake it. Al-Salam hospital was the scene of one of the most significant setbacks for Iraqi troops in the Mosul operation, but was retaken this month after a stepped-up campaign of US-led coalition airstrikes AP

28/35 10 January 2017 Iraqi security forces stand guard outside al-Salam hospital in Mosul, Iraq. The Mosul hospital has been left almost completely gutted by the battle to retake it. Al-Salam hospital was the scene of one of the most significant setbacks for Iraqi troops in the Mosul operation, but was retaken this month after a stepped-up campaign of US-led coalition airstrikes, despite the coalition's initial reluctance to use airstrikes against IS there AP

29/35 9 January 2017 Filipino devotees jostle each other as they try to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene during the annual religious procession in Manila Getty

30/35 9 January 2017 A devotee tries to touch the wooden cross of the Black Nazarene during a procession to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines. Barefoot Roman Catholic devotees pushed and shoved during the procession in attempts to touch the Black Nazarene, a centuries-old statue of a suffering Jesus Christ. The life-size wooden statue was said to have been brought to the country by a Spanish priest from Mexico in 1606 EPA

31/35 9 January 2017 Pseudoephedrine is displayed during a press conference at the Australian Federal Police (AFP) headquarters in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. A joint law enforcement operation has lead to the charging of five men and the seizure of up to 300 kg of pseudoephedrine hidden in a washing powder shipment EPA

32/35 9 January 2017 Syrian President Bashar Assad, speaks with French journalists in Damascus, Syria. Assad said that he was prepared 'to negotiate everything' at talks set to begin in Kazakhstan, seeking to cast himself as a peacemaker after his forces' recapture of Aleppo. AP

33/35 9 January 2017 A bridge damaged by floods is pictured at Chai Buri District, Surat Thani province, southern Thailand Reuters

34/35 8 January 2017 A Thai villager rows a boat past a flooded Buddhist temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, southern Thailand EPA

35/35 6 January 2017 A man rides his motorbike on the rear wheel in floodwater at Tumpat district, near the Thailand border, Kelantan, Malaysia EPA

Mr Sessions nonetheless attempted to assure officials that he would “say no” to Donald Trump if the President-elect tried to go beyond the law while in office.

He also poured cold water on the idea of a Muslim registry and bring back torture techniques that are currently banned, like waterboarding.