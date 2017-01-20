Nazi salutes were banned at a party celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration, according to reports.

Organisers reportedly outlawed the Sieg Heil gesture at the DeploraBall in Washington DC - which prompted protests and clashes immediately outside the venue - in an effort to distance themselves from extreme ‘alt-right’ groups.

It comes after around a dozen or so people were seen giving the salute in a now-infamous video in which white supremacist Richard Spencer is seen shouting “Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!”

Mike Cernovich, a member of the ultra-conservative group MAGA3X, told gossip website TMZ that the gesture was forbidden.

The Pepe the Frog meme , deemed as a hate symbol, was also banned Paul J. Richards/AFP/ Getty

The author and filmmaker also said racist innuendo and images of Pepe the Frog, were banned from the National Press Club festivities.

Images of the fictional green character have become an internet meme favoured by members of white nationalist, so-called 'alt-right' groups.

Tim Treadstone, better known as Twitter alias Baked Alaska, was also barred from the event after writing that the media was "run in majority by Jewish people".

Mr Trump was not at the DeploraBall, which plays on Hillary Clinton’s labelling of Trump supporters as "deplorable", and Mr Cernovich said CNN's credentials were denied for the ball.

Police used chemical spray on some of the hundreds of protesters outside the entrance in a effort to control the crowd.

Demonstrators booed every time a presumed ball-goer in suits, tuxedos or dresses came in or out of the spectacle.

WARNING: The video below contains language some readers may find offensive

Here's a better angle of the suckerpunch https://t.co/rSnepIEMMX — James Allsup (@realJamesAllsup) January 20, 2017

One man waving a pro-Trump flag had debris thrown at him and was chased to the nearby Warner Theater, where Fox News Channel personalities Sean Hannity and Geraldo Rivera happened to be waiting to go inside.

Mr Hannity reportedly raised his fist at hecklers while Mr Rivera laughed and smiled before entering the theatre.

Here are the graphic images of the assault aftermath before being treated by EMS and taken to the hospital. #Deploraball pic.twitter.com/nSOcNQaVel — James Allsup (@realJamesAllsup) January 20, 2017

One person was charged with conspiracy to commit assault.

James Allsup, who like Mr Cernovich, is a prominent Twitter supporter of Mr Trump, suffered a cut to the head after he claimed he was attacked with a flagpole by a protester.

The 21-year-old has posted pictures of blood streaming from his head, a video in which he appears to jump at a demonstrator after they steal his hat, and his prescription details from hospital.

The Independent has contacted Mr Cernovich for comment.