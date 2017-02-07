Donald Trump on Barack Obama: 'I can feel that he likes me'

Donald Trump has said he believes Barack Obama likes him, and that despite the pair fighting a “vicious” campaign on opposing sides, he and his predecessor “get along”.

The President suggested that while he didn’t think Mr Obama would admit it, there was a mutual respect between the two starkly different American politicians.

Speaking of Mr Obama in an interview with Fox News, Mr Trump said: “It’s a very strange phenomena. We get along. I don’t know if he’ll admit this, but he likes me, I like him”.

When asked by interviewer Bill O'Reilly how he knows Mr Obama likes him, Mr Trump simply responded: "I can feel it.”

Comparing this apparently amiable bond to previously fraught relations between the two of them, the President continued: “We had a rough campaign. He was fighting better for Hillary then she did. He was vicious during the campaign towards me and I was vicious towards him. We said horrible things about each other.

“And then we hop into the car, and we drive down Pennsylvania Avenue together and we don’t even talk about it. Politics is amazing.”

Mr Trump's remarks come despite his decisions over the past two weeks to repeal much of Mr Obama's legislation.

When asked in the same interview what he talked about with Mr Obama in the car, Mr Trump said the former President told him what he believed to be the “biggest problem” facing the US, but wouldn’t detail what it was — saying only that it was a "military problem".