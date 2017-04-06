The US is preparing for possible military action against Syria after Donald Trump said something “should happen” to Bashar Assad.

In what appears to be a shift in the Trump administration’s position, US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, said there was “no role” for Mr Assad in Syria’s future and that “steps were underway” to remove him.

“I think what Assad did is terrible,” Mr Trump told reporters traveling with him on Air Force One.

President Trump, asked on Air Force 1 whether Assad should leave power: "Something should happen." (via pool) pic.twitter.com/Bg5EAgg6IR — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) April 6, 2017

“I think what happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity and he’s there ,and I guess he’s running things, so something should happen”.