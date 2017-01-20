Donald Trump began his term as the 45th President of the United States at midday on Friday, and his first official act was to put his name to a number of important documents.

The new President signed into law his list of formal nominations to the Senate, and created a National Day of Patriotism.

He also signed a waiver which allows James Mattis to become Defence Secretary, despite the fact he has not yet been out of military uniform for seven years, bypassing a law designed to curb excessive military power.

However, viewers around the world appeared to be more interested in Mr Trump’s distinctive handwriting than these first policy moves.

Tracey Trussell, of the British Institute of Graphologists [experts in the study of handwriting] has previously told The Independent that his large writing, upright slant and long tall letters indicate a whole host of characteristics about Mr Trump.

Ms Trussell said: “His signature transmits wild ambition, dynamism, bravery and fearlessness.

"He's hungry for power and has both determination and stubbornness in spades.”

She claimed that Mr Trump's style indicates that, despite his forceful nature, he is protective too, especially when it comes to his family.

Ms Trussell's analysis suggests that he isn't much of a listener, but is “undoubtedly a tough negotiator - he excels at being hard lined, bold and direct."

Aside from some of the more apparent points, there were some surprises in the analysis, too.

Mr Trump is famous for his strong stances and viewpoints, but Ms Trussell pointed out that there is a sign in Mr Trump's handwriting of flexibility.

The long tall letters indicate "he's not quite as inflexible potentially as people think."

Mr Trump has recently shown signs of flexibility on several key campaign promises. The President has indicated that he will not scrap Obamacare, and that US taxpayers, not the Mexican government, will initially fund a border wall.

