America’s President-elect has flown into Washington, ready and apparently eager to assume office. Whether America, and the rest of the world, is quite so ready for him, remains to be seen. Certainly the city is taking security seriously – with more than 900,000 people, both protesters and those celebrating, set to arrive in the city for Mr Trump's inauguration.

“The mood around the city was just so celebratory during Obama’s inauguration,” said Heidi Batchelder, a DC school teacher, who said she will simply follow events on the radio and miss the parade.

“In our school, the mood has been sombre since the election – amongst our students, amongst the faculty – so it’s just been a very different experience. It feels like this cloud has descended.”

US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said police aimed to keep groups separate, using similar tactics as those employed during last year's political conventions.

“The concern is some of these groups are pro-Trump, some of them are con-Trump, and they may not play well together in the same space,” Mr Johnson said on MSNBC.

About 30 groups totaling 270,000 people have received permits to stage demonstrations, both for and against the New York businessman in Washington around the inauguration.

That number includes some 200,000 people who police say they expect to attend Saturday's Women's March on Washington, an anti-Trump protest. Mr Johnson estimated the number of demonstrations between Friday and Sunday could reach nearly 100.

About 28,000 security personnel, miles of fencing, roadblocks, street barricades and dump trucks laden with sand are part of the security cordon around three square miles of central Washington.

Security for events over the weekend and associated costs will run into tens of millions of dollars. Washington DC is expected to spend $30m, with $19m of that expected to be reimbursed by Congress. Those attending the inauguration ceremony and parade will face six security checkpoints, with more than 40 items banned – including backpacks and selfie sticks.